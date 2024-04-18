The Idaho Entrepreneur Center Joins Idaho Gives to Empower Idaho Entrepreneurs
The Idaho Entrepreneur Center (formerly RBDC) is thrilled to participate in Idaho Gives, April 29 - May 2, 2024. Donations will fuel initiatives supporting entrepreneurship, small businesses, and economic growth.
Rexburg, ID, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Idaho Entrepreneur Center (formerly known as the RBDC) is pleased to announce its participation in the annual Idaho Gives Nonprofit fundraising event, a program facilitated by the Idaho Nonprofit Center and powered by Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU). The event will take place April 29 to May 2, 2024. This initiative is designed to unite the state in raising both funds and awareness for Idaho nonprofits.
Donations to the Idaho Entrepreneur Center through Idaho Gives will support small businesses, foster entrepreneurship, and drive economic growth in the region. As the Idaho Entrepreneur Center expands its reach across Idaho and offers entrepreneurial support to surrounding municipalities, individuals are encouraged to get involved, spread the word, and support the new mission.
Idaho Gives is an opportunity to generate awareness and support for many organizations dedicated to enhancing Idaho communities. Beyond the Idaho Entrepreneur Center, this event extends its reach to hundreds of other nonprofits, spanning diverse causes such as animal welfare, homelessness support, and poverty alleviation through food assistance.
Opening its doors August 1, 2024, the Idaho Entrepreneur Center is committed to helping build the foundation for innovation in Idaho communities. As a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses, their new comprehensive suite of entrepreneurial programs provides resources and guidance to entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.
Ryon Brewer
(208) 356-5009
www.idahoecenter.org
