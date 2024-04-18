R-mb-rger Family Association Lauds Grit in Facing Challenges at 2024 Reunion
Family Gathers to Mark 42 Years as an Association, and 271 years in the US; surname variations include Romberger, Ramberger, Rumberger, Rambarger, Rombarger, Rumbarger.
Halifax, PA, April 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- R-mb-rgers of all spellings will be welcomed at the All-Family Reunion June 2, 2024 at Camp Hebron, in Halifax, PA. Doors open at 10:30 AM. This year attendees will celebrate "The Family Hustle" examining family triumphs over adversity from 1753 to the present.
Local historian and author Steve Troutman and Family Historian Bob Averell will be joined by guest speaker Ben Ancheff, former pitcher, MLB replay ops administrator, and current athletic director of Williams Valley Jr./Sr. High School.
No cover; contributions and covered dishes cheerfully appreciated. Prizes for the youngest, oldest, and furthest travelled. The iconic book "Finding Our Roots in Bavaria" will be available, as will the family book of shame about the 1880's Romberger/Troutman murder and executions. There'll be the usual food, friends, fun and genealogy too.
Luncheon seating is limited, early registration strongly encouraged. Those desiring a free info packet by mail may call 717-827-6050, or those with a printer may go to https://tinyurl.com/RR-2024-Invitation to view and print their registration to mail in. Registration deadline May 15, 2024.
FS Romberger
717-827-6050
www.facebook.com/romberger.reunion
