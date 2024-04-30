The 5th Anniversary of Digital Wellness Day Celebrated Globally on May 3, 2024

Celebrating its fifth anniversary on May 3, 2024, Digital Wellness Day invites global participation in fostering technology usage and digital balance. The event has impacted 10 million people in 64 countries and features a robust network of over 500 educators and partners facilitating virtual and in-person events and resources - access free educational resources at digitalwellnessday.com, including a new workplace toolkit. Join the movement towards healthier digital habits.