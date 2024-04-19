Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 6th Iteration of the Human Performance & Biosystems Summit
Human performance and biosystems community to convene on June 12th-13th in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 6th iteration of the Human Performance & Biosystems Summit on June 12 and 13, 2024. This Summit will bring DoD, Military Research Labs, Industry, and Academia in a town hall style forum to collaborate across the community on ways to advance the peak performance and health of the Warfighter. The Summit will be held at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, Maryland where discussions will be centered around how the Military Services are effectively maximizing Warfighter potential and maintaining their peak physical and mental performance by prioritizing the significance of the physical, mental, spiritual, nutritional, and sleep fitness.
The Human Performance & Biosystems Summit will explore strategies and initiatives on promoting holistic wellness programs for the long-term physical and mental well-being of Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Guardians, and Airmen both on and off the battlefield. Senior leaders from across the Armed Forces will address the importance of prioritizing a well-rounded, sustainable, & preventive approach to health, fitness, and wellness.
2024 Early Confirmed Speakers:
· CDR Wilfred Wells PhD, MSC, USN, Director, Human Systems, OUSD Research & Engineering
· Laura Mitvalsky, Director, Total Force Fitness, Defense Health Agency Public Health
· Gloria Park, PhD, MAPP, CMPC, Director of Performance Psychology, Consortium for Health & Military Performance (CHAMP), Uniform Services University
· Dr. Seth Faith, ST, Senior Scientist, Biotechnology & Biomedical Sciences, 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory
· Michelle Frieling, Director, Human Health & Performance Directorate, NASA
· Mark Derriso, S&T Chief Engineer & Supervisor, 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Lab
· James Smuda, Human Performance Optimization Manager, 48th RQS HPO, U.S. Air Force
· Bryan Rivers, JPEO CBRND Wearables Multifunctional Team Integration Lead, DEVCOM CBC
Moderator Day 2
SMA (Ret.) Michael Grinston, Former Sergeant Major of the Army
Topics to be Covered at the Summit:
· Building & sustaining the next generation of warfighters
· Accelerating change to win in future conflict
· Enhancing SOCOM mission readiness & human performance· Employing a holistic, whole warrior approach to improve airmen & guardian performance
· Advancing total force fitness to improve health & build readiness
· Leveraging advanced products, capabilities, & technologies to enhance warfighter performance
· Promoting the optimization of guardian performance to enable sustained mission success
· Optimizing warfighter mission performance & family readiness
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or (201) 987-1803.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Human Performance & Biosystems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://humanperformance.dsigroup.org/ . Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
Contact
Jessica Joaquim
201-824-0077
https://humanperformance.dsigroup.org/
