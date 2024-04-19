Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 2nd Annual Zero Trust Government Symposium
Zero Trust community to convene in National Harbor, MD on July 17-18, 2024
National Harbor, MD, MD, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The DOD points to three methods for achieving zero trust: understanding and uplifting the current environment, leveraging cloud services, and using purpose-built on-premises solutions. The department’s strategy for achieving zero trust for the target level by 2027 is built around 91 activities, with progress well underway. The federal government’s commitment is not just a bureaucratic mandate. It is a strategic response that recognizes the importance of proactive defenses amid an escalating threat landscape.
To this End, Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 2nd Annual Zero Trust Government Symposium on July 17-18th. The 2024 Symposium will bring together leaders, experts and implementors across the USG and DOD, federal government, industry, and academia in a town hall style forum to highlight the current status of Zero Trust implementation efforts. The symposium will be held at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, Maryland where discussions will be centered around implementing a zero trust approach to ensure that access to data is strictly controlled and monitored, reducing the risk of unauthorized access or data breaches.
2024 Early Confirmed Speakers:
Moderator
· John Zangardi, Ph.D, CEO, Redhorse, Former Chief Information Officer, DHS
Former Acting Chief Information Officer, DoD
· Sean Connelly, Senior Cybersecurity Architect & TIC Program Manager , CISA
· Cherilyn Pascoe, Director, National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE)
Topics of Discussion at the 2024 Symposium Include:
· Synchronizing the DOD to Accelerate Zero Trust Implementation
· Understanding Responsible Use of AI in Protecting Federal Data
· Insulating Battlefield Command C5ISR Operations with ZT Network Software
· Confronting How to Better Manage and Secure Data Across the U.S. Treasury
· Defining Steps and Milestones Guiding Air Force Forward in ZT Adoption
· CISA’s Zero Trust Initiative Office: Unpacking ZT Strategy Challenges & Solutions
· Enabling Continuous and Secure Information Sharing Between the U.S. Federal Government and International Partner Networks
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940- 6680.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Zero Trust Government Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://zerotrust.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
