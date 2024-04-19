Comcast Launches NOW in FL – a New Low-Cost Brand and Product Portfolio that Redefines Internet, Mobile and TV Services
NOW’s Low-Cost Internet and Mobile Make Getting Online Easy for Floridians. Backed by the Xfinity Network, NOW Products Feature All-In Pricing, No Contracts or Credit Checks
Miami, FL, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, Comcast introduced NOW, a new brand of quality, low-cost Internet, mobile and streaming TV products that consumers can purchase month-to-month. NOW Internet is a prepaid service that provides more reliability than fixed wireless options for a better price. NOW Mobile is a new prepaid service that includes unlimited 5G data combined with access to more than 23 million WiFi hotspots, unlike any other provider in the prepaid category.
Backed by the powerful Xfinity network and the most reliable 5G, NOW delivers a connection customers can rely on for Internet, mobile or streaming in their homes or on the go. NOW products are designed to be incredibly simple with all-in pricing, no contracts or credit checks. Customers can sign up, pause, or cancel online, anytime.
“You spoke. We listened. NOW Internet, Mobile and TV are designed specifically for budget-conscious consumers who know what features they want and only want to pay for what they use. We want to make sure consumers know we deliver NOW over our Xfinity network, which includes more than 23 million WiFi hotspots nationwide and is 99.9% reliable," said Jeff Buzzelli, Comcast Regional Senior Vice President, Florida.
Unveiling the Full NOW Portfolio & Pricing
NOW Internet and Mobile join NOW TV and NOW WiFi Pass to create a comprehensive portfolio of quality, low-cost products that consumers can purchase month-to-month, whenever they want.
- NOW Internet customers will be able to choose between two prepaid options: 100 Mbps for $30/month, or 200 Mbps for $45/month. Each tier includes unlimited data and an Xfinity gateway.
- NOW Mobile will provide unlimited 5G data, talk and text for $25/line and will be the only prepaid wireless option that seamlessly connects customers to more than 23 million Xfinity hotspots.
- NOW TV is a streaming offering for Xfinity Internet customers that includes live and on-demand programming from 40+ networks, more than two dozen integrated FAST channels, and Peacock Premium, all for $20/month.
- NOW WiFi Pass gives customers unlimited access to more than 23 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots for $20 for 30 days.
A New Option for Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) Customers
The NOW portfolio is poised to be particularly impactful for Americans looking for cost-effective connectivity. The federal government recently announced that April is the last full month of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) if it does not receive additional funding. NOW Internet and Mobile will provide customers enrolled in ACP with another option for affordable, reliable connectivity – supplementing Comcast’s longstanding low-income broadband adoption options internet Essentials and Internet Essentials Plus and Xfinity’s current suite of offerings.
Contact
