Engel & Völkers Sixth Year as Tampa Bay Top Workplace
Tampa Bay area’s Engel & Völkers Real Estate Brokerages ranked a Top Workplace by the Tampa Bay Times for six consecutive years.
Tampa, FL, April 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers South Tampa, Engel & Völkers Belleair, and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach ranked, for the sixth consecutive year, one of Tampa Bay’s Top Workplaces 2024 by the Tampa Bay Times.
This program was created by the Tampa Bay Times and Energage. Energage is an employee engagement platform which enables users to learn, understand and leverage employee ideas to align and equip leaders, and empower employees to participate and take actions that make a difference in their workplace. Multiple leading companies within the Tampa Bay region were evaluated by their employees and were ranked by the Tampa Bay Times based on leadership, compensation and training, workplace flexibility, and diversity. To be considered for participation, companies or government entities had to employ at least 50 workers in Florida and be at least one year in business.
Employees from hundreds of local Tampa Bay area businesses were surveyed about several topics, including practices and policies that make these companies the top places to work. "We are honored to have been recognized as a top workplace for six consecutive years, a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence and the dedication of our exceptional team,” states Cherie Pattishall, Broker and License Partner for both Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Engel & Völkers South Tampa. "This prestigious award reflects our enduring success in fostering a workplace culture defined by achievement, collaboration, and unparalleled service." Pattishall is also a member of the Luxury Home Marketing Institute and holds several designations including Graduate Realtor Institute (GRI), e-Pro, Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist (CLHMS), and Professional Property Management Certificate (PPMC).
For a complete list of the 2024 Top Workplaces in Tampa Bay, visit www.tampabay.com/topworkplaces.
Cherie Pattishall
(813) 448-2876
SouthTampa.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
