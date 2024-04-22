MPAI Publishes the Draft AI Module Profile Standard with a Request for Community Comments
MPAI has concluded its 43rd General Assembly (MPAI-43) approving the publication of the draft AI Module Profile V1.0 Standard with a request for Community Comments.
Geneva, Switzerland, April 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MPAI – Moving Picture, Audio and Data Coding by Arti-ficial Intelligence – the international, non-profit, and unaffiliated organisation developing AI-based data coding standards has concluded its 43rd General Assembly (MPAI-43) approving the publication of the draft AI Module Profile V1.0 Standard with a request for Community Comments.
AI Module Profiles (MPAI-PRF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-prf/mpai-prf-specification/) V1.0 enables the signalling of AI Module Attributes – input data, output data, or functionality – that uniquely characterise an AIM instance. An AIM Profile is thus a label that uniquely identifies the set of AIM Attributes that are either supported or not supported by that AIM instance. Anybody can submit comments to the draft by sending an email to the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) by 2024/05/08T23:59.
MPAI also informs that the code, the presentation file, and the video recording of the V1.1 version of the Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/) Reference Software Specification presented of the on the 16 of April are now publicly available (https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/#WatchRefSoftV12). The software enables a user to make queries that include a text and an image and obtain a watermarked vocal response that ena-bles the issuer of the query to ascertain that the response is from the intended source. The second software can be used to run watermarked AI-based applications on resource-constrained processing platforms without significant performance loss.
MPAI is continuing its work plan that involving the following activities:
1. AI Framework (MPAI-AIF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aif/): reference software, conformance testing, and application are-as.
2. AI for Health (MPAI-AIH https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-aih/): reference model and technologies for a system enabling clients to improve models processing health data and federated learning to share the training.
3.Context-based Audio Enhancement (CAE-DC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cae/): new projects.
4. Connected Autonomous Vehicle (MPAI-CAV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cav/): Functional Requirements of CAV architecture.
5. Compression and Understanding of Industrial Data (MPAI-CUI https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-cui/): preparation for extension of existing standard.
6. Human and Machine Communication (MPAI-HMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-hmc/): model and technologies enabling a human or a machine to communicate with a machine or a human in a different cultural environment.
7. Multimodal Conversation (MPAI-MMC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmc/): reference software, drafting conformance testing, and new areas.
8. MPAI Metaverse Model (MPAI-MMM https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-mmm/): reference software and metaverse technologies requiring standards.
9. Neural Network Watermarking (MPAI-NNW https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-nnw/): reference software for enhanced applications.
10. Portable Avatar Format (MPAI-PAF https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-ara/): reference software, conformance testing and new areas.
11. End-to-End Video Coding (MPAI-EEV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-eev/): video coding using AI-based End-to-End Video coding.
12. AI-Enhanced Video Coding (MPAI-EVC https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-evc/). video coding with AI tools added to existing tools.
13. Server-based Predictive Multiplayer Gaming (MPAI-SPG https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-spg/): technical report on mitigation of data loss and cheating.
14. XR Venues (MPAI-XRV https://mpai.community/standards/mpai-xrv/): preparation for the development of the standard.
Legal entities and representatives of academic departments supporting the MPAI mission and able to contribute to the development of standards for the efficient use of data can become MPAI members (https://mpai.community/2022/11/02/seven-good-reasons-to-join-mpai/)
Please visit the MPAI website (https://mpai.community), contact the MPAI secretariat (secretariat@mpai.community) for specific information, subscribe to the MPAI Newsletter and follow MPAI on social media:
- LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/groups/13949076/).
- X (https://twitter.com/mpaicommunity).
- Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/mpaicommunity).
- Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/mpaicommunity/).
- Youtube (https://www.youtube.com/@MPAIstandards)
