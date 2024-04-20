ItaliaSec Cyber Summit: Harnessing Cybersecurity for a Competitive Advantage
Italian IT Security Leadership Gathers to Elevate Cyber Resilience for Italian Enterprises
Princeton, NJ, April 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QG Media, an ISMG company, announces the 8th annual edition of ItaliaSec Cyber Summit. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Milan, Italy's economic hub, the event will take place on May 7 and 8, 2024. The ItaliaSec Cyber Summit is a CPE-certified event and serves as a beacon for over 150 cybersecurity leaders, converging from Italy's leading enterprises. Conducted entirely in Italian, this immersive two-day gathering offers a platform for fostering collaboration and sharing insights, establishing Italy as the epicenter of cybersecurity dialogue and innovation within the European Union.
The summit will unite industry leaders from diverse sectors, such as banking and finance, food and beverage, utilities, FMCG and retail, automotive, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as government officials and select cybersecurity solution providers. These attendees are the primary players in Italy's cybersecurity landscape, serving as CISOs, heads of security, directors of risk and information security, and data protection officers for over 80 major corporations based in Italy.
Cybersecurity Landscape in Italy
According to a recent report by Mordor Intelligence, the Italy Cybersecurity Market is estimated to reach $5.84 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.96% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the 2023 Cisco Readiness Index revealed that 87% of Italian companies are expected to increase their IT security budgets by 10% in 2024, underscoring the heightened focus on strengthening cyber defenses.
However, the cybersecurity landscape in Italy remains fraught with challenges, according to the 2023 CyberEdge report, which found that a staggering 22% of Italian businesses suffered six or more successful cyberattacks in the past year. Under the theme "Beyond Protection: Turning Cybersecurity Into Competitive Advantage," ItaliaSec Cyber Summit aims to empower organizations to shift their mindset from mere protection to leveraging cybersecurity as a strategic advantage.
With frameworks such as the GDPR, Italy adheres to stringent data protection standards, making it a focal point for discussions and implementations in the cybersecurity realm.
"Today, as we witness an unprecedented scale of digital transformation in Italy, cybersecurity is no longer just about protection - it has become a strategic advantage that propels businesses forward," said Kudsia Kaker, managing director, QG Media. "By turning cybersecurity into a competitive edge, we not only safeguard our technological advancements but also enhance Italy's position as a business destination and its potential for growth in the cybersecurity sector."
Summit Agenda Highlights
The summit's double-track agenda features an array of keynotes, panel discussions, roundtables, and case studies, led by renowned cybersecurity experts from both the public and private sectors. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in peer-to-peer knowledge exchange, benchmark their digital maturity, and discover new techniques and defense mechanisms to enhance their organizations' cyber resilience.
The agenda includes a government keynote by the National Cybersecurity Agency, which will provide insights into future funding for technological innovation, the national cloud infrastructure, regulations, and public-private partnerships. A panel discussion featuring Bruno Sicchieri, CISO, MSC; Paolo Cannistraro, CISO, Engie Italia; Alessandro Oteri, CISO and founder, PensieroSicuro; and Leonardo Preti, security practice lead, Musixmatch will delve into the applications and implications of artificial intelligence through the lens of security.
The summit will also host an industry keynote by Andrea Succi, CISO of the Ferrari Group, who will share his insights on establishing a holistic cybersecurity approach that goes beyond traditional risk and compliance frameworks. Nadia Bertone, deputy IT director and CISO of BRT, will present a case study on her organization's experience in developing a cybersecurity program aligned with business expectations.
"ItaliaSec is a testament to our commitment to driving forward the agenda of cybersecurity not just in Italy, but globally," said Jennifer Eisenhofer, VP of events at ISMG. "We're proud to host an event that not only addresses today's most pressing security needs but also anticipates the future challenges and opportunities in cybersecurity, empowering leaders to effectively navigate this complex landscape. Here, every conversation, every session and every interaction is an opportunity to drive change and transform our collective cybersecurity practices."
Discover the future of cybersecurity - where protection meets innovation. Join us at the ItaliaSec Cyber Summit and turn security into your competitive advantage. For more information and to register, please visit our event page (https://italy.cyberseries.io/).
About ISMG
ISMG is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity. Each of its media properties provides education, research, and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare, and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, AI, and fraud. Its annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
Discover the future of cybersecurity - where protection meets innovation. Join us at the ItaliaSec Cyber Summit and turn security into your competitive advantage. For more information and to register, please visit our event page (https://italy.cyberseries.io/).
Contact
Mike D'Agostino
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
