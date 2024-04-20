CyberEd.io's Get Smarter Summit Spotlights Human Risk Management for Enhanced Cyber Resilience
Industry Pioneers Converge to Decode Human Risk Management and Share Insights on Mitigating Human-Centric Cyber Risks
Princeton, NJ, April 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- CyberEd.io, ISMG's education and training platform, is pleased to announce the Get Smarter Summit, dedicated to revolutionizing the cybersecurity landscape through the lens of human risk management (HRM). Scheduled for April 24, 2024, the virtual summit aims to navigate the complexities of human-centric security strategies, offering a new paradigm for organizational resilience.
Verizon's 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report showed that 74% breaches involved human error, and with stolen credentials and phishing being listed as the top two vulnerabilities, the need for addressing the human element has never been more pressing. The HRM theme of the Get Smarter Summit aims to address this critical need and the role of human factor in cybersecurity. HRM marks a pivotal shift from traditional security awareness training to a more nuanced approach that addresses the impact of human behavior on cybersecurity, providing a new solution to a longstanding challenge.
Pioneering Insights From Renowned Experts
The summit features an impressive lineup of industry leaders, innovators and subject matter experts who will explore cutting-edge topics, such as the impact of HRM on breach prevention, the catastrophic systemic cloud failure risks, the impact of convergence of technologies on human risk, and the evolution from security awareness training to HRM, among others.
In her keynote, Dr. Brandy Harris, director of learning and organizational development at CyberEd.io, will shed light on the critical role of HRM in breach prevention. Matthew Rosenquist, CISO at Mercury Risk, will share his expertise on creating robust HRM frameworks to navigate the complexities of managing human-related risks in an increasingly interconnected world.
The summit will also include a thought-provoking debate between Edna Conway, former VP and chief security and risk officer, Azure Infrastructure - Microsoft, and Tom Field, senior VP of editorial at ISMG, on "Catastrophic Systemic Cloud Failure: The Risk and Impact," exploring the risks and potential impact of a catastrophic systemic cyber incident.
CyberEd.io's Smart Solution for HRM
The 2023 RSA ID IQ Report showed that 64% of all respondents and 65% of self-proclaimed identity and access management experts failed to recognize recommended methods for phishing prevention. Organizations must, therefore, adopt a holistic approach to equipping personnel with the knowledge to recognize and combat threats such as phishing and credential compromise.
In a bid to address this issue, CyberEd.io launched its cutting-edge HRM system SmartHRM Solution.
"We're excited to have launched our revolutionary advancement in Security Awareness Training - our new Human Risk Management (HRM) platform, SmartHRM. This breakthrough platform marks a significant leap forward, as it fully leverages a catalog of security apps and appliances that you, the customer, likely have already installed in your own environment," said Steve King, senior vice president, CyberEd.io.
This solution provides comprehensive visibility into organizational human risk posture, helping identify in real time employees who need training in specific operational protocols such as passwords, MFA, IAM, phishing, etc. Organizations can then choose and administer the suitable training from CyberEd.io's extensive catalog of options, promptly addressing vulnerabilities and lessening internal risks gradually.
Uniting for a Secure Future
As an essential convergence point, the summit will address the pressing need for robust HRM frameworks through a multifaceted lens, paving the way for enhanced organizational resilience against unprecedented cyberthreats.
To explore the event details and register for the Get Smarter Summit, check the event page (https://cybered.io/virtual-get-smarter-summit/).
About ISMG
ISMG is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity. Each of its media properties provides education, research, and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare, and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, AI, and fraud. Its annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About CyberEd.io
CyberEd.io is on a mission to ‘Close the Gap’ by providing comprehensive cybersecurity education to the industry. Millions of cybersecurity jobs are unfilled today globally due to a shortage of essential skills. From basic cybersecurity skills to job/role-specific skills, the shortage of qualified resources is overwhelming. And this gap continues to expand with every new attack, every new technology innovation introduced at an organization, every new compliance requirement, and every new business initiative that extends an organization beyond its physical boundaries and geographical reach. CyberEd.io provides the cybersecurity training and education needed to close this gap. Taught by a faculty of industry-renowned practitioners, the courseware on CyberEd.io is focused on building resiliency and improving the capability maturity for cybersecurity programs at organizations of every size.
