BugRaptors CEO Yashu Kapila: Keynote Speaker at Women in Tech 2024
Emeryville, CA, April 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- BugRaptors/CEO/Yashu Kapila: To speak at Women in Tech Global Conference 2024 (April 23-25 virtual & in-person) Tech Leadership, Innovation, Career Growth & Global Impact
Unite 100 000 Women in Tech to Drive Change with Purpose and Impact.
BugRaptors is happy to announce that Yahu Kapila has been selected as a speaker at the Women in Tech Global Conference 2024 April 23-25, the 5th edition of the largest virtual-first tech conference for women, minorities, and their allies in tech.
Yashu Kapila is a first-generation entrepreneur and the CEO of BugRaptors, a global quality assurance and software testing brand from India. Equipped with around two decades of experience in the QA industry, she recognized the strong need for organized quality enabled tech solutions in several business areas that ensure profitable business growth at a global level.
Yashu Kapila’s talk will be on Adaptability is a Leader’s Virtue for Success. The women in tech conference are aiming at uniting once again 100 000 women from all over the world and will launch on April 23 and run through April 25. Yashu Kapila’s talk will be on 25 April, 6:00 AM EDT. Get conference tickets here.
WomenTech Network is hosting the fifth edition of the largest virtual-first tech conference for women, minorities, and their allies, Women in Tech Global Conference 2024, April 23-25.
“Embracing Adaptability is important for leaders today, in today's rapidly evolving sector, especially within the realm of AI technology. As the CEO of BugRaptors, I am honored to share insights on this crucial topic at the Women in Tech Global Conference 2024. I am excited to talk about Adaptability as a Leader's Virtue for Success, which promises to be enlightening and empowering for all attendees. In the ever-evolving realm of AI, where progress moves at a rapid pace, leaders must showcase flexibility and perseverance to foster innovation and successfully steer through transformations.” -Yashu Kapila, BugRaptors
About WomenTech Network: WomenTech Network is one of the world's leading communities for women in tech with more than 9,000 Global Ambassadors representing 179 countries. 104,000 tech leaders have collaborated with the network to date to cultivate a diverse global network that reaches 3.7 million people. WomenTech Network strives to empower women in tech through leadership development, professional growth, and mentorship programs. WomenTech Network hosts regular career networking events and a global tech conference for members to connect with like-minded professionals and learn about job opportunities at leading companies that value diversity.
About BugRaptors: BugRaptors is a top provider of software testing solutions, specializing in both manual and automation testing services. With a focus on innovation and quality, we serve over 10 industry verticals across diverse geographical locations, ensuring seamless software performance and reliability.
