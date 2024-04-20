AMPP Leads Worldwide Social Media Blitz for World Corrosion Awareness Day
On April 24, 2024, the "Corrosion Around the Clock" campaign, led by AMPP and partners, will feature synchronized global LinkedIn posts to highlight corrosion challenges and promote international unity.
Houston, TX, April 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On April 24, 2024, communities worldwide will rally to combat corrosion during the "Corrosion Around the Clock" social media campaign in recognition of World Corrosion Awareness Day. Led by the Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) in partnership with the World Corrosion Organization and the European Federation of Corrosion, this campaign will harness the power of global unity. The initiative will feature a series of synchronized LinkedIn posts released at 08:00 UTC in each time zone. These posts, filled with insights from AMPP chapters, partner organizations, and global members, aim to highlight the challenge of corrosion and promote international collaboration.
Followers are encouraged to track the campaign's progress using #CorrosionAroundTheClock and #WCAD, enabling unprecedented worldwide engagement.
This initiative aims to spotlight the pervasive issue of corrosion, a silent adversary that incurs costs surpassing 3.4 percent of the global GDP, amounting to more than $2.5 trillion annually.
"Corrosion is a global challenge that necessitates a unified response,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas. “Through 'Corrosion Around the Clock,' we aim to catalyze a global movement towards adopting corrosion control measures, potentially saving the world economy $375 to $875 billion annually. Such initiatives underscore the importance of collaboration and innovation in our ongoing battle against corrosion."
World Corrosion Awareness Day is a day of advocacy and a platform for education and action. Each year, AMPP and its global chapters host various activities ranging from seminars and webinars to contests and student events, all aimed at raising awareness among government officials, industry leaders, and the public about the critical importance of corrosion control.
"World Corrosion Awareness Day serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility we share in mitigating corrosion,” Thomas said. “It's not just about reducing costs – it's about safeguarding our infrastructure, protecting the environment, and ensuring public safety through proactive corrosion control practices."
For more information on participating in World Corrosion Awareness Day, engaging in the global conversation, or exploring corrosion prevention strategies, follow AMPP on LinkedIn or visit AMPP's website at www.ampp.org. Additionally, you can find a comprehensive list of worldwide activities for Corrosion Awareness Day on the World Corrosion Organization page: https://corrosion.org/Events/Corrosion+Awareness+Day.html
About AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global community of professionals focused on the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. AMPP was established in 2021 following a merger between NACE International and SSPC: The Society for Protective Coatings. The new association unites 145 years of corrosion control and protective coatings expertise and service to industry and members worldwide. Today, AMPP is the world’s largest corrosion control and protective coatings organization, serving more than 35,000 members in over 140 countries. AMPP is headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, and additional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
Jennifer Kramer, APR
1-330-714-8302
https://www.ampp.org
