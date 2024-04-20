Integrity Home Supply Celebrates Grand Opening of New Home Improvement Store in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA, April 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Integrity Home Supply, a premier provider of home improvement solutions, is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest store at 2590 Grant Avenue, Northeast Philadelphia. The opening celebration is set for Saturday, April 20, 2024 from 11AM to 2PM EST, and will showcase a wide range of high-quality home improvement products.
The new Integrity Home Supply location features a vast showroom highlighting top-notch brands such as Craft Cabinetry, Fabuwood Cabinets, 21st Century Cabinetry, MSI Countertops and Tile, Pasgo Shower Doors, Durato Flooring and Durawood, Elegant Lighting, and Fotile Range Hoods, Cooktops and Ovens. This extensive selection makes Integrity Home Supply a one-stop-shop for homeowners seeking to enhance their living spaces.
In addition to offering an array of products, Integrity Home Supply provides exclusive services to enhance customer experience. These include free kitchen design consultations, enabling customers to visualize their dream kitchens with the help of experienced designers. The store also offers special discounts for trade professionals and bulk purchases, ensuring value for all clients.
Customers who prefer to shop online can benefit from the convenience of browsing products on the Integrity Home Supply website at integrityhomesupply.com and opting for in-store pickup. This service combines the ease of online shopping with the immediacy of direct purchase.
"We are delighted to open our doors in Northeast Philadelphia and look forward to helping our customers achieve their home improvement dreams," said Penelope Somers, PR Manager at Integrity Home Supply. "Our commitment to quality products, exceptional service, and comprehensive design assistance ensures that every visitor leaves satisfied."
Join Integrity on April 20 to explore this new location and enjoy special opening day discounts, prizes, food, and fun. For more information about Integrity Home Supply and products, please visit the Integrity Home Supply website.
Bring Integrity to Your Home.
About Integrity Home Supply
Integrity Home Supply is dedicated to providing the best in home improvement products and services. With multiple locations in Philadelphia and a robust online store coming in May, IHS ensure that customers receive top-tier products and expert advice for all their home renovation needs.
