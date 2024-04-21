Tides of Change, Waves of Hope: Art Exhibition Inspiring Ocean Conservation

The Tides of Change Waves of Hope Art Exhibition, curated by Izzy Church /3rd Culture Productions (www.3rdculturecreative.com), is set to captivate audiences in Manhattan from April 22 through July 7, 2024. Endorsed by the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development 2021-2030, this exhibition combines art and advocacy to address pressing issues of ocean conservation.