Driving Change Through Education: Founder of PARENTNashik, Mentor at Startup India Shreekant Patil Champions Entrepreneurial Mindset in HEIs

Renowned entrepreneur & business consultant, Shreekant Patil, is leading a global initiative to transform educational policies by integrating entrepreneurship into academic curricula. By collaborating with educational institutions & policymakers, he aims to empower students with the skills & knowledge needed to navigate the challenges of the modern business world. Through his efforts, he envisions a future where every student has the opportunity to innovate and drive positive change in society.