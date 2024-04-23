MACCIA Workshop in Musalgaon MIDC, Sinnar Nashik Features Shreekant Patil founder of PARENTNashik, Discussing Seed Funding and Government Subsidies for MSMEs

MACCIA recently hosted a workshop in Nashik on government schemes for MSMEs and startups. Over 100 attendees learned about funding opportunities and Udyog aadhar. The event featured Shreekant Patil from Startup India, providing valuable insights to support the local business community.