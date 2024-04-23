MACCIA Workshop in Musalgaon MIDC, Sinnar Nashik Features Shreekant Patil founder of PARENTNashik, Discussing Seed Funding and Government Subsidies for MSMEs
MACCIA recently hosted a workshop in Nashik on government schemes for MSMEs and startups. Over 100 attendees learned about funding opportunities and Udyog aadhar. The event featured Shreekant Patil from Startup India, providing valuable insights to support the local business community.
Nashik, India, April 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- MACCIA Hosts Insightful Workshop on Startup and MSME Govt Schemes in Nashik. The Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) recently conducted a workshop in collaboration with Nashik Skill Development — MSSDS and STICE at Musalgaon, Sinnar Nashik on April 11, 2024. The workshop focused on creating awareness about startup opportunities and government schemes for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).
Shreekant Patil, Chairman of the entrepreneurship committee at MACCIA and a Mentor at Startup India, was the main speaker at the event. He shared valuable insights with over 100 MSMEs present at the workshop, discussing topics such as the future of startups, seed funding, and various government schemes and subsidies available, including PMEGP and PMFME. Patil also highlighted the importance of Udyog aadhar for availing government schemes.
The workshop commenced at 11.00 AM and concluded at 1.00 PM, with a Q&A session that allowed participants to further engage with the speaker. Mr. Dilip Salvekar introduced Shreekant Patil at the event and was felicitated by the Chairman of STICE and SIMA.
MACCIA is committed to organizing such insightful workshops across the Nashik district to empower MSMEs and startups with knowledge and resources for their growth and success.
