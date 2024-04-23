Founder of PARENTNashik, Mentor Shreekant Patil Inspires Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Techno Fest 2024 Project Competition at Sapkal Knowledge Hub
Nashik, India, April 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Renowned entrepreneur and mentor Shreekant Patil was honored as the chief guest at the Techno Fest 2024 project competition, held at Sapkal Knowledge Hub on April 13, 2024. The event commenced at 10 AM with a traditional Diya lighting ceremony, followed by Dr. Ravindra Sapkal, the Founder of SKH, felicitating Shreekant Patil.
Shreekant Patil delivered an enlightening session to over 100 students and participants, focusing on startup opportunities, seed funding options from various ministries, subsidies, and government schemes. His guidance resonated with students and professors alike, inspiring them to explore entrepreneurship and create a conducive ecosystem on campus. He encouraged professors holding patents to collaborate with their students and initiate innovative startups.
After his motivating speech, Shreekant Patil officially inaugurated the event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and interacted with students showcasing their projects. As an advisory board member at SKH, Shreekant Patil is dedicated to supporting engineering, pharma, and MBA students in their entrepreneurial journey by providing valuable insights on startup strategies, seed funding, and fostering innovation.
