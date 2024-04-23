Founder at PARENTNashik, Mentor at Startup India Shreekant Patil Empowers Aspiring Entrepreneurs on PitchDeck at Gokhale College of Engineering, Nashik

Renowned mentor Shreekant Patil shared his expertise on pitch decks at an event at Gokhale College of Engineering, inspiring over 100 students. Dr. Agnihotri praised his contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem at GCOE, and Shreekant Patil pledged continued support to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs.