Founder at PARENTNashik, Mentor at Startup India Shreekant Patil Empowers Aspiring Entrepreneurs on PitchDeck at Gokhale College of Engineering, Nashik
Renowned mentor Shreekant Patil shared his expertise on pitch decks at an event at Gokhale College of Engineering, inspiring over 100 students. Dr. Agnihotri praised his contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem at GCOE, and Shreekant Patil pledged continued support to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Nashik, India, April 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Renowned mentor and resource person Shreekant Patil graced Gokhale College of Engineering, Nashik (GCOE) as the chief guest for an insightful event focused on pitch decks. The event, held on April 15, 2024, at 11:00 AM, gathered over 100 students eager to learn the art of pitching their ideas effectively to potential investors.
Shreekant Patil, a mentor at Startup India, shared his expertise alongside other industry experts, guiding students on crafting compelling pitch deck presentations, understanding the business canvas model, and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset. The event, extended till 2 PM, provided a comprehensive learning experience for all attendees.
Dr. Agnihotri, Head of Department and Head of the Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell), felicitated Shreekant Patil for his invaluable contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem at GCOE-eCell Inovcreata. As a dedicated resource person at GCOE, Shreekant Patil pledged continued support to students embarking on their startup journeys, aiming to nurture and cultivate the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Over the past year, Shreekant Patil has been actively involved in mentoring 10 startups from Gokhale Engineering Colleges, assisting them in company formation, obtaining DPIIT certificates, and securing seed funding. His commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and supporting budding innovators remains unwavering.
Shreekant Patil is Founder of Startup - PARENTNashik, Exporter, Chartered Engineer, Valuer, (P &M), Trainer, Assessor at NSDC ( Govt), Counselor at NCS, Consultant — Advisor at UN, European Union, Asian Development Bank, African Bank, Euro Exim Bank, Sidbi, Professor of Practice at UGC, Governing Body member at various international Chamber of Commerce., Advisory board member at IIC, IQAC, E-Cell at various university & Colleges, Mentor at Startup India, Meity Startup Hub, BIRAC, E-Cell IIT Bombay, and various foundation incubation center in India and other countries like USA, Europe, Middle East & Asia.
Shreekant Patil, a mentor at Startup India, shared his expertise alongside other industry experts, guiding students on crafting compelling pitch deck presentations, understanding the business canvas model, and fostering an entrepreneurial mindset. The event, extended till 2 PM, provided a comprehensive learning experience for all attendees.
Dr. Agnihotri, Head of Department and Head of the Entrepreneurship Cell (E-Cell), felicitated Shreekant Patil for his invaluable contributions to the entrepreneurial ecosystem at GCOE-eCell Inovcreata. As a dedicated resource person at GCOE, Shreekant Patil pledged continued support to students embarking on their startup journeys, aiming to nurture and cultivate the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Over the past year, Shreekant Patil has been actively involved in mentoring 10 startups from Gokhale Engineering Colleges, assisting them in company formation, obtaining DPIIT certificates, and securing seed funding. His commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and supporting budding innovators remains unwavering.
Shreekant Patil is Founder of Startup - PARENTNashik, Exporter, Chartered Engineer, Valuer, (P &M), Trainer, Assessor at NSDC ( Govt), Counselor at NCS, Consultant — Advisor at UN, European Union, Asian Development Bank, African Bank, Euro Exim Bank, Sidbi, Professor of Practice at UGC, Governing Body member at various international Chamber of Commerce., Advisory board member at IIC, IQAC, E-Cell at various university & Colleges, Mentor at Startup India, Meity Startup Hub, BIRAC, E-Cell IIT Bombay, and various foundation incubation center in India and other countries like USA, Europe, Middle East & Asia.
Contact
PARENTNashikContact
Aditya Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
Aditya Patil
+91-2536632483
http://parentnashik.com
Categories