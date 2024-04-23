First Ever ONDC Workshop in Nashik, Led by Shreekant Patil, Founder of PARENTNashik, MSME Consultant, is Igniting a Digital Revolution for the MSME Sector

Shreekant Patil organized workshops in Nashik to create awareness about the ONDC network for women entrepreneurs with ONDC officer. Over 100 women were provided with handholding support to onboard their businesses. This initiative aims to empower small businesses in Nashik to thrive in the digital age and contribute to the growth of the MSME sector in India.