Yellowstone, Glacier and Grand Teton Guidebook Highlights Wheelchair-Access
Candy Harrington’s newest access guide -- Barrier-Free Travel; Glacier Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks for Wheelers and Slow Walkers -- offers detailed access information on these popular national parks as well as their gateway communities.
Newport, WA, April 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- f a wheelchair- accessible trip to Glacier, Yellowstone or Grand Teton National parks in on your calendar, then be sure and pick up a copy of Candy B. Harrington's newest access guide, Barrier-Free Travel; Glacier Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks for Wheelchair-Users and Slow Walkers. Be it a three-day getaway to a single park, or a two-week adventure to all three national parks, this handy resource includes the detailed information and authoritative resources needed to help slow walkers and wheelchair-users plan the perfect visit. This second edition includes:
· Accessible trail and attraction information
· Photos and access details of all in-park lodges
· Accessible lodging options in gateway communities
· Barrier-free campgrounds
· Accessible bus, snowcoach and boat tours
· Accessible shuttles to and around the parks
· Insider access tips
· Fly-drive suggestions with accessible rental vehicle resources
· National park discounted pass information
This inclusive title is the most recent addition to Harrington’s national park series; and although it’s written for wheelchair-users and slow walkers, stroller moms will also appreciate the access information in this guide. It will help everyone plan a truly accessible Yellowstone, Glacier and Grand Teton National Park road trip.
Says Harrington, "I'm especially excited about the accessible lodging improvements since the first edition of this title. Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel renovated their main lodge rooms, and they now have five accessible guest rooms, including three with roll-in showers. And outside of the parks, there are some excellent accessible choices at two new properties - William Bridger Cabins in Gardiner and West Glacier Cabin Village."
According to Harrington, park concessionaires are placing an increased emphasis on accessibility. "From Xanterra's accessible Glacier Red Bus Tours to the accessible boat tours down in Grand Teton offered by Jenny Lake Boating, there really are a lot of options for slow walkers and wheelchair-users in the parks," she notes.
Known as the go-to expert on accessible travel, Candy Harrington has covered this niche exclusively for 27 years. She's the founding editor of Emerging Horizons (www.EmergingHorizons.com) and the author of a library of accessible travel titles.
Barrier-Free Travel; Glacier, Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks for Wheelchair-Users and Slow Walkers ($17.95, ISBN: 978-0-9985103-9-2) is available at https://emerginghorizons.com/barrier-free-travel-glacier-yellowstone-and-grand-teton-national-parks-for-wheelchair-users-and-slow-walkers/
