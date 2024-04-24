New Bonus Chapter for the Certificate GCP Training
Miami, FL, April 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pharma Lessons has added new bonus chapter to their popular International GCP training course. The new chapter covers the main differences in GCP regulations in Spain compared to the international guidelines.
The module is voluntary and is not included in the final exam. It is available for all users of Pharma Lessons’ Certificate GCP Training:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/certificate-courses/gcp-training-english/
Spanish speakers who would like to get familiar with the differences described in this presentation could enroll in the company’s GCP training in Spanish language. The same chapter, translated in Spanish, is added as a bonus to that training as well:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/certificate-courses/gcp-training-spanish/
The company intends to develop more bonus chapters targeted at specific local regulations. All new bonus presentations will be included in the certificate trainings of the company and will be automatically available to all enrolled users with valid accounts.
Pharma Lessons offers free GCP course to English speaking users. The course is available at:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/free-courses/gcptraining/
The module is voluntary and is not included in the final exam. It is available for all users of Pharma Lessons’ Certificate GCP Training:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/certificate-courses/gcp-training-english/
Spanish speakers who would like to get familiar with the differences described in this presentation could enroll in the company’s GCP training in Spanish language. The same chapter, translated in Spanish, is added as a bonus to that training as well:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/certificate-courses/gcp-training-spanish/
The company intends to develop more bonus chapters targeted at specific local regulations. All new bonus presentations will be included in the certificate trainings of the company and will be automatically available to all enrolled users with valid accounts.
Pharma Lessons offers free GCP course to English speaking users. The course is available at:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/free-courses/gcptraining/
Contact
Pharma LessonsContact
Alex Vasic
773 649 1525
www.pharmalessons.com
Free course also available at:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/free-courses/gcptraining/
Alex Vasic
773 649 1525
www.pharmalessons.com
Free course also available at:
https://www.pharmalessons.com/free-courses/gcptraining/
Categories