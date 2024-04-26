SOLOSHOW Launches Mission to Upend the Art World & Foster the Industry's Next Big Names

SOLOSHOW, the trailblazing new artist accelerator, is resetting Art Industry standards, by empowering artists to break the elitist exclusionary barriers that smother the voices of some of the most profound & creative minds of our time before they can even be heard. SOLOSHOW recently opened its Laguna Beach gallery+community space, marking the launch of "stage one" of its mission to launch creatives' careers & become the go-to source where collectors, curators, & critics find the next big thing.