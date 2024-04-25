The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine Releases Comprehensive Analysis of the Booming Homeschool Market
Gray, TN, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, the leading trade publication for homeschool families, has released an in-depth analysis of the current state of the homeschool market. The report highlights the industry's significant growth, trends, challenges, and opportunities, as well as key players, market forecasts, and potential impacts.
According to the report, the number of homeschooled students in the U.S. has increased from 1.5 million in 2007 to 2.5 million in 2019 (NCES, 2019). The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated this growth, with the U.S. Census Bureau reporting a surge in homeschooling rates from 5.4% in spring 2020 to 11.1% in fall 2020. The report also notes the increasing popularity of technology integration, online resources, and virtual learning in homeschooling, as well as the growing diversity in the homeschool population.
"The homeschool market is experiencing unprecedented growth, driven by factors such as the pandemic, technological advancements, and the desire for personalized education," said Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. "While challenges exist, there are numerous opportunities for curriculum providers, online learning platforms, and homeschool organizations to cater to the divergent needs of the growing homeschool population."
The report predicts that the homeschool market will continue to grow rapidly in the short term, with the global homeschool market projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2027 (Global Market Insights, 2021). The long-term impact of this growth may lead to shifts in education policies, funding, and societal perceptions of alternative education. The most respected and acclaimed “think tank” in the industry is researched and propelled by Dr. Brian Ray of NHERI.org.
For homeschooling families, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine recommends a family membership to a popular platform used by thousands of families worldwide, SchoolhouseTeachers.com, which provides access to over 400 online, self-paced, full courses for PK-12th grade students and their parents, followed by joining a local Schoolhouse (church-based homeschool co-op) for the most turnkey approach to home education, as all of the Schoolhouse families utilize the same central platform, removing the need to purchase individual textbooks or design curriculum.
Curriculum providers, vendors, PR firms and ad agencies who wish to enter the demographic are encouraged to purchase a full-year block of advertising within The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine (www.theoldschoolhouse.com) to reach the fast-growing homeschool market. Advertisers who procure a year block of ads will receive a free, 100-page homeschool market report upon request.
For more information or to request a copy of the full report, please contact Gena Suarez at publisher@theoldschoolhouse.com.
About The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine: The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine is the leading trade publication for homeschool families, providing resources, encouragement, and support for over 20 years. With a strong focus on faith, family, and education, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine is committed to empowering parents to provide the best possible education for their children.
