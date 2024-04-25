Engel & Völkers Advisors Support Nonprofit Organization, Habitat for Humanity
Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach real estate advisors join to participate and support in Habitat for Humanity mission.
Tampa, FL, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Realtors® are participating in Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County's 2024 Women Build. Women Build is a Habitat for Humanity initiative that focuses on the issues that women and women with children face in regard to gaining access to affordable housing. Faye Barekat is an Engel & Völkers South Tampa real estate advisor who recruited Adriana Gajdosova, Kate Glassell, and Ineta Kalnina, all real estate advisors from these two brokerages, to join this mission with the Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County’s 2024 women Build. She comments, “As a member of the fundraising committee for Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough for 4 years and counting, I've witnessed firsthand the vital mission of providing affordable housing, a need that's more pressing than ever, particularly in the Tampa Bay Area. I'm thrilled to be part of Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County's 2024 Women Build initiative, where we aim to construct a home for 6 single mothers in our community. Let's come together to make a meaningful impact in the lives of these families and help them realize the dream of homeownership! I invite you to join me in this noble cause, your support will make a difference in transforming lives and building brighter futures.”
“This year, we're supporting six families! Please consider supporting us in this worthy cause,” added Ineta Kalnina, an Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach real estate advisor. “We welcome your caring donations! You can donate online at habitathillsborough.salsalabs.org, through team Hard Hats and High Heels.”
Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach Realtors are voted a Top Workplace for six consecutive years by the Tampa Bay Times. They are also proud partners of Special Olympics Florida, a non-profit organization that provides year-round sports training and competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for people with intellectual disabilities who wish to participate.
To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach real estate brokerages visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com and www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 16,600 real estate advisors in nearly 1000 residential brokerages in 35 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting the following sites: www.southtampa.evrealestate.com and www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Cherie Pattishall
(813) 448-2876
SouthTampa.evrealestate.com
brandi.thomas@evrealestate.com
