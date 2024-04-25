Tricor Announces Pacific Northwest Expansion with New Offices in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene
Tricor, a leading force in the print and branding industry for over 50 years, is thrilled to announce the opening of two new offices in Spokane, WA and Coeur d’Alene, ID. The expansion marks a significant milestone for Tricor as it continues to grow its presence and serve businesses in the Pacific Northwest.
Spokane, WA, April 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Tricor, a leading force in the print and branding industry for over 50 years, is thrilled to announce the opening of two new offices in Spokane, WA and Coeur d’Alene, ID. The expansion marks a significant milestone for Tricor as it continues to grow its presence and serve businesses in the Pacific Northwest.
Founded over five decades ago, Tricor has evolved into a dynamic team of storytellers, collaborators, curators, and logistics experts. Under the leadership of President & CEO Melita Callahan, who has been with Tricor for over 20 years, the company has established itself as a beacon of innovation and excellence in the industry. Callahan's exemplary leadership recently earned Tricor its Women Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification, further solidifying its commitment to diversity and inclusion.
Tricor's mission is rooted in sustainability, social compliance, and diversity. The company prioritizes its team, minimizes its carbon footprint, and partners with vendors who share its commitment to sustainable practices. Additionally, Tricor actively supports non-profit organizations through volunteering, in-kind services, and work placement programs.
With a comprehensive solution set powered by insights, creativity, and innovation, Tricor offers a wide range of products and services, including print and packaging, branded products and apparel, HR solutions, branded environments, event assets and swag, technology solutions, and inventory management and warehousing.
The expansion into Spokane and Coeur d’Alene is a testament to Tricor's dedication to serving businesses in the region. The new offices will be led by fourth-generation Spokane natives, Jackie Cameron and Sarah Shapori, who are excited to bring Tricor's expertise and customer-centric approach to their hometowns.
"We are beyond grateful to bring the expertise of Tricor home. We love this community! This is where we were raised, educated (Gonzaga Prep; classes of ’07 and ’02), and where our families have thrived as business owners and community leaders for decades – it’s a great honor to follow in their footsteps," said Jackie Cameron.
"This is a unique homecoming, as it is an opportunity to put our professional expertise to work in a place that we are personally invested in and passionate about. We eagerly anticipate contributing to the growth of this community and fostering its economic prosperity, just as it has nurtured our upbringing, sense of belonging, and provided us with a solid foundation," added Sarah Shapori.
Business owners and operators in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, as well as members of the local community, are invited to connect with Tricor to explore how the company can help build brand awareness, streamline operations, and collaborate as a strong and supportive business partner in their efforts.
For inquiries or interviews write to media@tricorbrandsit.com or call 310.601.6464. For more information about Tricor and its services, visit www.tricorbrandsit.com.
About Tricor:
Tricor stands as a premier provider of print, branding, and marketing solutions, catering to businesses both domestically and internationally. With a rich legacy spanning over 50 years, Tricor boasts a diverse clientele across various industries. Notable partners in their robust portfolio include Pacific Seafood, Harbor Wholesale, White’s Boots, Danner, Salt & Straw, Yakima, WebMD, Cirium, InterDent, Filson, Potlatch, Roseburg, and The Greenbrier Companies, among others. Upholding commitments to sustainability, social compliance, and diversity, Tricor offers an extensive array of services designed to streamline operations, save time, and propel businesses toward their objectives. Tricor proudly holds Women Business Enterprise (WBE) certification under #13665.
