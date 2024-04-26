Plainfield Community Members Garner Resources at Housing Authority of Plainfield Joanne Hollis Gardens’ Community Resource Center Spring Health and Wellness Fair
Nearly 40 Organizations Seeking to Assist Low- and Middle-Income Families at Community Event.
Plainfield, NJ, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- On Wednesday, April 24, The Housing Authority of Plainfield (HAP) welcomed residents and the Plainfield community at “The Spring Health and Wellness Awareness Day of Community Resources 2024” at Joanne Hollis Gardens (JHG). This event included information regarding resources offered by the City of Plainfield and Union County, child care, cancer care, funeral home services, LGBTQ workforce development, community services, and public safety as well as senior citizen, youth, disability, and health and mental health services for families and children.
Community Resource Center Volunteer and sixteen-year JHG resident Bridgette Graham says, “The center has been a great success. We have been doing very, very, very good in the community.” She explains, “I really love what I do working with other residents. More and more people have sought out our services and I’m proud that we have this center to offer to people because if you participate it will work for you. Residents often thank me for connecting them with Mr. Graham.”
This event brought together a number of organizations, such as:
1. Plainfield Police Department
2. International Rescue Committee (IRC)
3. Hackensack Meridian Health
4. Union County Fatherhood Initiative Coalition
5. Prosecutor’s Office Health
6. Hyacinth
7. Proceed Inc.
8. Rutgers ScreenNJ
9. New Jersey Division of Vocational Rehabilitation Services
10. Organization for Recovery
11. Plainfield Health Department
12. Drugmart
13. Plainfield Fire Department
14. Star Rehab Inc.
15. Partnership for Maternal & Child Health of Northern New Jersey
16. Jewish Family Services
17. Brown’s Funeral Home Inc.
18. Community Access Unlimited
19. Union County Social Services
20. Plainfield Public School District
21. Jazz For Prostate Cancer Awareness® (Jazz 4 PCA)
22. Union County Prosecutor’s Office
23. Pillar College
24. Big Brothers and Big Sisters
25. Plainfield Recreation Department
26. Edison Job Corps Center
27. HOPES Community Action Partnership, Inc. (HOPES CAP, Inc.)
28. Bridgeway Behavioral Health Services
29. Neighborhood Health Services Corporation
30. Morris Habitat for Humanity
31. Judkins Colonial Home
32. Bridges
33. Families and Communities Together (FACT)
34. Prevention Links
35. Salvation Army
36. St. Peter’s Health Care
HAP’s JHG Community Resource Center emphasizes the importance of these various wraparound services, also known as the Wheel of Opportunity for residents. The JHG Community Resource Center is led by Director of Community Programs Eric Graham, PHM, and Deputy Director Scotty McFarland. Graham states, “We are pleased to host a spring resource fair to complement the fall and winter health and wellness fairs. It takes time for people to get comfortable and understand the services that are available in the community and we’re excited to offer such a wide variety of organizations at today’s event.”
On behalf of the Executive Director and the HAP Board of Commissioners, “We extend our appreciation for the community partners who continue to help provide resources for the families and children of Joanne Hollis Gardens.”
Photos from the event are available here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1xaHzXkNiDPcOJSI2kzIHr8BXkxZLeOEb. For more information about HAP’s Joanne Hollis Gardens Community Resource Center, contact Eric Graham at ericg@hap-nj.org or call 908-769-6335 extension 604.
About the Housing Authority of Plainfield
The Housing Authority of Plainfield continues to develop resources to enhance Plainfield’s low and moderate income and senior communities, by collaborating with its network of community service providers and other public agencies to better serve the community under the Affordable Housing Federal, State, and local housing initiatives, and to enhance home ownership opportunities for income eligible residents. HAP collaborates with residents and public, non-profit, and private entities to create viable, healthy communities and to empower residents to achieve financial independence. HAP achieves the above while maintaining strong internal controls, and developing and maintaining a strong culture of mutual respect, fiscal responsibility, and ethical behavior by its employees, residents, and other key stakeholders. For more information about HAP, visit www.hapnj.org.
