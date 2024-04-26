Integrating Forensic Tools for Enhanced Investigative Capabilities at the 5th Annual Digital Forensics Symposium
Digital Forensics Community to convene on May 15-16 in National Harbor, MD.
Washington, DC, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium is quickly approaching in three short weeks. This Symposium will convene senior leaders from across DoD, DHS, the Federal Government, International Partners, Industry, and Academia for discussions on the latest policy and technology developments impacting the forensic intelligence sectors.
Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from 20+ leaders in the digital forensics community and gain new insights on how to advance digital forensics solutions and eDiscovery tools to support criminal investigations, crime prevention, and threat mitigation efforts. This Symposium dedicates 5+ hours of networking time including the opportunity to explore the exhibit hall featuring 14+ Sponsors & Exhibitors who will be showcasing their technologies, services, and opportunities over two full days.
Digital Forensics Symposium 2024 Event Speakers will Include:
· Jude R. Sunderbruch, SES- Director, DC3
· Nancy La Vigne, Ph.D.- Director, National Institute of Justice, DoJ
· Jeffrey L. Coburn- Section Chief, Operational Technology Division, FBI
· Vincent Olman- Deputy Assistant Director- Digital Forensics, Army Criminal Investigation Division
· Larry M. Hebdon- High Times Crime Branch Chief, AFOSI
· Michael Graham- Acting Assistant Inspector General for Investigations, NASA OIG
· Richard Cruz- Network Intrusion Forensic Analysis, Office of Investigations, US Secret Service
· Dana Willis- eDiscovery Unit Chief, DEA
Douglas R. White-Program Manager, National Software Reference Library
NIST
· Moderator: Christopher K. Stangl- Managing Director- Cybersecurity/Investigations, Berkeley Research
The exhibit hall for this Symposium is sold out, however DSI is still welcoming Sponsors and for the forum with limited opportunities remaining. To learn more please contact Amanda Delgado at adelgado@dsigroup.org or (201) 940- 6680.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Digital Forensics Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://digitalforensics.dsigroup.org. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
Contact
Jessica Joaquim
201-824-0077
https://zerotrust.dsigroup.org/
