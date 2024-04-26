Sleeping Bear Productions Presents Kristi Dimogerodakis of Verrilli's Bakery on "Beyond The Green" Podcast
Kristi Dimogerodakis, a proud 1988 graduate of Morristown High School, will join "Beyond The Green" to discuss the family's enduring legacy in the bakery business, the unique challenges and rewards of running a family-owned establishment, and the secret ingredients that have contributed to Verrilli's Bakery's longstanding popularity.
Morristown, NJ, April 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sleeping Bear Productions is excited to announce that the next episode of its celebrated podcast, "Beyond The Green," will feature a special guest, Kristi Dimogerodakis of Verrilli's Bakery.
Founded in 1898, Verrilli's Bakery boasts a rich history spanning nearly 126 years. Under the Dimogerodakis family's nearly 40-year stewardship, the bakery has evolved into a cherished community institution. Before their successful tenure at Verrilli's, the Dimogerodakis family also operated the Morristown Diner for two decades, further solidifying their position as culinary mainstays in Morristown.
"We're thrilled to welcome Kristi Dimogerodakis to 'Beyond The Green' to delve into the captivating history and ongoing success of Verrilli's Bakery," said Peter Babounis, co-host of the podcast. "Kristi's connection to Morristown, as both a local business leader and a proud alumna of Morristown High School, adds a personal and heartfelt dimension to our conversation. The Dimogerodakis family's dedication to quality, tradition, and community is truly admirable, and we're eager to share their inspiring journey with our listeners."
Don't miss this opportunity to gain an insider's perspective on one of Morristown's most iconic and enduring family-run businesses. Tune in to "Beyond The Green" to hear Kristi Dimogerodakis share her family's remarkable story, explore the legacy that continues to make Verrilli's Bakery a beloved local institution, and reflect on her own ties to the Morristown community.
Listeners can tune in to the latest episode of "Beyond The Green" featuring Kristi starting April 26, 20024 on Youtube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and other major pocast platforms.
