SmartOSC's SHEEO Workshop Unites 100+ Women Across APAC Nations to Drive Senior Leadership Representation
Hanoi, Vietnam, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- From International Women's Day in March to Girls in ICT Day in April, more than 100 female leaders from Australia, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore united to challenge workplace biases, tackle leadership obstacles, and forge a robust support network through an exclusive workshop called Forward: "She Empowers Others" (SheEO).
The Need for Change
The tech narrative has brightened and evolved as it witnessed nearly 20% increase in women's share of technical roles within the global tech workforce from 2019 to 2022.
Yet, despite significant progress by women in technology and entrepreneurship, a concerning trend persists: a record number of talented women are leaving corporate leadership positions. In the current situation at workplace, where women leaders are demanding more from their work and are increasingly inclined to switch jobs to fulfill their needs, this exodus jeopardizes diversity and innovation within organizations.
Building a Sisterhood for Success
Hosted by SmartOSC, a famous eCommerce community builder, since 2015, the SheEO workshop addressed the specific challenges women face, including limited access to funding, underrepresentation in leadership roles, and myths that prevent women from thriving in the workplace.
SheEO workshop featured prominent female leaders, including Meri Rosich, Ex-CDO/CIO Visa, and Geraldine Wong, CDO at GXS Bank, Lee Chew Tan - President, Women In Tech Chapter at Singapore Computer Society. These leaders shared their experiences and offered insights on navigating challenges and achieving success.
Identifying one of the most significant barriers to female leadership, Siew Ting Foo, who has been named one of Campaign Asia's top 50 most influential marketers in Asia five times from 2018 to 2023, offers an insider perspective, stating, "Often, females experience imposter syndrome, holding themselves back and engaging in self-doubt, believing 'we are not good enough'."
Echoing this sentiment, Caitlin Nguyen emphasizes the importance of community and support networks in the She Empowers Others campaign at SmartOSC, asserting, "The role of community and building support networks is not to be underestimated. Not only does it further empower women, but it also strengthens learning agility and fosters continuous improvement both professionally and personally."
"We recognize access to networks as a significant barrier hindering women's advancement," said Hanh Le, Deputy CEO of SmartOSC. "SheEO workshop aims to empower women to challenge stereotypes and pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable future."
The SheEO workshop forms an integral part of SmartOSC's Forward content ecosystem, comprising podcasts, events, and magazines, representing a crucial stride towards nurturing a more inclusive tech industry.
About SmartOSC
With 18 years in operation, SmartOSC is an industry-leading digital transformation agency of 1000+ experts across countries including Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia, Korea, the US and the UK. Deep experience across most enterprise platforms and technology stacks has made SmartOSC a trusted partner for leading brands and financial institutions worldwide.
