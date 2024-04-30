New Public Relations Book, "B2B PR That Gets Results," Debuts at Top of Amazon's Best Sellers List
Michelle Garrett Releases Book Written for Small Businesses Looking to Boost Their PR Programs
Columbus, OH, April 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Today, Michelle Garrett announced that her new book, B2B PR That Gets Results, debuted at the top of Amazon’s Best Sellers List. Written with small business-to-business (B2B) companies in mind, the book is based on Garrett’s career working with clients in a variety of industries spanning her career which has included working as an in-house PR manager, at an agency, and as a consultant.
“I felt there was a need for this type of book that explains - in a straightforward fashion - The work of PR professionals and the challenges they face so that companies can get the most out of engaging with a PR consultant or agency and achieve their public relations goals,” Garrett said.
Though the book primarily focuses on smaller B2B companies, much of the advice could apply regardless of business size or industry.
Here’s what readers are saying about B2B PR That Gets Results:
“Only a few pages in, and I’m loving this new book by Michelle Garrett. It starts strong with setting expectations and targeting tactics to a real audience,” Bianca Renton said via LinkedIn.
“Michelle Garrett is a master in PR and this book is the toolkit, instruction manual and PR bible that every publicist needs,” said Michelle Glogovac, founder, MLG Collective, and author of How to Get on Podcasts. “Michelle gives you practical tools and tips on how to make PR work for you and your client and how to do it the right way. I’ve always appreciated Michelle’s wisdom and guidance and now she’s put it all in a book for every one of us…it’s truly a gift!”
B2B PR That Gets Results is available now via Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Bookshop.org.
Garrett is available for speaking engagements and guest appearances. Connect with her at www.michellegarrett.com.
About Michelle Garrett
Michelle Garrett is a public relations consultant, writer, and speaker who helps B2B companies create content, earn media coverage, and position themselves as thought leaders in their industries. She provides down-to-earth advice and a practical approach to PR for her clients. Repeatedly ranked among the top ten most influential PR professionals, Michelle’s articles and advice have been featured in publications including Entrepreneur and Ragan’s PR Daily, and she frequently speaks at events like Content Marketing World. Learn more about Michelle at www.michellegarrett.com or follow her on social media on LinkedIn, Twitter/X, or Threads.
Contact
Michelle Garrett
614-315-4037
www.michellegarrett.com
