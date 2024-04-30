Tomei, Christensen, "Vacation," "The Office" Q&As Among Top Programming at FAN EXPO Philadelphia
Celebrity, Industry, Cosplay, Fandom, Gaming, Anime and Many Other Topics for Nearly 200 Panels Over Three Days Featured at Pennsylvania Convention Center, May 3-5
Philadelphia, PA, April 30, 2024 --(PR.com)-- From celebrity Q&As to industry, cosplay, gaming, anime, and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, FAN EXPO Philadelphia presents its collection of nearly 200 programming panels and meetups during the event, Friday through Sunday, May 3-5 at Pennsylvania Convention Center. There’s truly something for every fan and every taste every hour of the show into the evening throughout all three days of the convention, right until Sunday’s 5 p.m. finish.
FAN EXPO Philadelphia celebrity guests such as the Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, The Wrestler), Rosario Dawson (“Ahsoka,” Rent), Hayden Christensen (Star Wars) Chevy Chase (National Lampoon’s Vacation, Fletch), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Mark-Paul Gosselar (“Saved by the Bell,” “Pitch)”, Tom Cavanagh (“The Flash,” “Ed”), Chloe Bennet (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Nashville”),“The Office” foursome of Rainn Wilson, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton and Oscar Nunez, Ethan Suplee (“My Name is Earl,” Remember the Titans,”) and many more are among those who will conduct individual and group interactive sessions with fans, headlining the slate.
There are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror and other pop culture themed sessions. Fans can review the entire event schedule at http://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/schedule. Most panels are free with event admission. Just a few of the other highlights include:
Friday:
- 4:45 p.m., Con Survival: How to Make the Most out of Cons, Workshops Room 125
- 5:45 p.m., Mythbusting with Adam Savage, Main Theater
- 7:30 p.m., Spotlight on Artist Jonathan Glapion, Creator Stage
- 8 p.m., Sip ‘N Color, Aloft Hotel, 101 N. Broad St.
Saturday
- 10:45 a.m., Charmed Ones: Spotlight on Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, Main Theater
- 12:45 p.m., Saved by the Bell with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Main Theater
- 1 p.m., This is the Way with The Armorer Emily Swallow, Theater #2
- 1:45 p.m., Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Meet Chloe Bennet and Jeff Ward, Main Theater
- 2:45 p.m., Philly’s Got Talent: FAN EXPO Edition, Theater #4
- 3:45 p.m., All the Voices of Alan Tudyk, Main Theater
- 4 p.m., Women of Star Trek, with Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew (Captain Kathryn Janeway) and Star Trek: Picard's Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Theater #2
- 4:45 p.m., A Return to Scranton: The Office Cast Reunion with Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez and Rainn Wilson, Main Theater
- 5:45 p.m., FAN EXPO Philadelphia Cosplay Championship Cup, Main Theater
- 7:30 p.m., Hayden Christensen and Rosario Dawson: A Galactic Reunion, Main Theater
- 9 p.m. - 2 a.m., Official FAN EXPO Dance Party, Concourse Dance Club, 1635 Market St.
Sunday
- 10:45 a.m., Meet Aunt May: Spotlight on Marisa Tomei, Main Theater
- 11 a.m., Geeking out with Felicia Day, Theater #2
- 3:45 p.m., National Lampoon’s Vacation Reunion with Chevy Chase, Randy Quaid, Beverly D’Angelo and Dana Barron, Main Theater
- 4 p.m., The Man, the Myth, the Legend: Spotlight on Danny Trejo
Single-Day Tickets and Three-Day Passes for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now. Ultimate and VIP Packages have sold out. Philadelphia is the eighth event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.
FAN EXPO Philadelphia celebrity guests such as the Academy Award winner Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, The Wrestler), Rosario Dawson (“Ahsoka,” Rent), Hayden Christensen (Star Wars) Chevy Chase (National Lampoon’s Vacation, Fletch), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Mark-Paul Gosselar (“Saved by the Bell,” “Pitch)”, Tom Cavanagh (“The Flash,” “Ed”), Chloe Bennet (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Nashville”),“The Office” foursome of Rainn Wilson, Kate Flannery, Creed Bratton and Oscar Nunez, Ethan Suplee (“My Name is Earl,” Remember the Titans,”) and many more are among those who will conduct individual and group interactive sessions with fans, headlining the slate.
There are dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators as well as cosplay, gaming, trivia, film, horror and other pop culture themed sessions. Fans can review the entire event schedule at http://fanexpohq.com/fanexpophiladelphia/schedule. Most panels are free with event admission. Just a few of the other highlights include:
Friday:
- 4:45 p.m., Con Survival: How to Make the Most out of Cons, Workshops Room 125
- 5:45 p.m., Mythbusting with Adam Savage, Main Theater
- 7:30 p.m., Spotlight on Artist Jonathan Glapion, Creator Stage
- 8 p.m., Sip ‘N Color, Aloft Hotel, 101 N. Broad St.
Saturday
- 10:45 a.m., Charmed Ones: Spotlight on Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan, Main Theater
- 12:45 p.m., Saved by the Bell with Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Main Theater
- 1 p.m., This is the Way with The Armorer Emily Swallow, Theater #2
- 1:45 p.m., Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Meet Chloe Bennet and Jeff Ward, Main Theater
- 2:45 p.m., Philly’s Got Talent: FAN EXPO Edition, Theater #4
- 3:45 p.m., All the Voices of Alan Tudyk, Main Theater
- 4 p.m., Women of Star Trek, with Star Trek: Voyager's Kate Mulgrew (Captain Kathryn Janeway) and Star Trek: Picard's Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Theater #2
- 4:45 p.m., A Return to Scranton: The Office Cast Reunion with Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez and Rainn Wilson, Main Theater
- 5:45 p.m., FAN EXPO Philadelphia Cosplay Championship Cup, Main Theater
- 7:30 p.m., Hayden Christensen and Rosario Dawson: A Galactic Reunion, Main Theater
- 9 p.m. - 2 a.m., Official FAN EXPO Dance Party, Concourse Dance Club, 1635 Market St.
Sunday
- 10:45 a.m., Meet Aunt May: Spotlight on Marisa Tomei, Main Theater
- 11 a.m., Geeking out with Felicia Day, Theater #2
- 3:45 p.m., National Lampoon’s Vacation Reunion with Chevy Chase, Randy Quaid, Beverly D’Angelo and Dana Barron, Main Theater
- 4 p.m., The Man, the Myth, the Legend: Spotlight on Danny Trejo
Single-Day Tickets and Three-Day Passes for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now. Ultimate and VIP Packages have sold out. Philadelphia is the eighth event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.
Contact
FAN EXPO HQContact
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
www.fanexpohq.com
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
www.fanexpohq.com
Categories