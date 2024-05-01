Fast. Flexible. Cost-Effective. Contract Manufacturing Services for Sealing, Casting, and Bonding.
RAMPF at Assembly Show South – Unparalleled quality and efficiency for automotive, electronics, energy technology, household appliance, lighting, and medical technology manufacturing.
Wixom, MI, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- RAMPF Group, Inc. is presenting its premium contract manufacturing services for sealing, casting, and bonding in the automotive, electronics, energy technology, household appliance, lighting, and medical technology industries at Assembly Show South in Nashville, TN, on May 1 and 2 – Booth 1456.
Sealing
> FIPG and FIPFG foam gaskets – RAMPF manufactures custom-made formed in place gaskets (FIPG) and formed in place foam gaskets (FIPFG) made of polyurethane using speed-robotic CNC dispensing. The foam gaskets are applied directly to the component, expand in situ, and bond very quickly, reducing cycle times and ensuring efficient processing.
> Application-specific polyurethane seals – High-performance systems for withstanding high pressures and temperatures with exceptional chemical resistance.
Casting
RAMPF processes reactive, thermally and electrically conductive polymers using its own premium mixing and dispensing systems, which ensure the precise and fast processing of highly filled materials. The produced parts are reliably protected from contact, moisture, and damage, guaranteeing for the lasting, high-performance functioning of electronic assemblies.
Bonding
RAMPF processes multi-component adhesives into precisely reacting products for joining components. The components can be pre-treated to improve adhesion. The high-precision joining process can be carried out manually or fully automated. Integrated curing-on-demand (COD) systems accelerate the curing process. When joining components in a vacuum, products such as displays are applied without air bubbles (optical bonding).
Material & machine from a single source
The quality and efficiency of the RAMPF’s contract manufacturing services are unparalleled, as the company is both a market-leading specialist for
> Reactive resin systems based on polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone, including liquid and thixotropic sealing systems, electro casting resins, and adhesives.
> Automated production systems with integrated dispensing technology for sealing, casting, and bonding reactive resin systems.
Gordon Winter, Operations Manager at RAMPF Group, Inc.:
“We offer our customers first-class and highly flexible manufacturing services. This is guaranteed by our team of experts with many years' experience in a wide range of industries, our encompassing material and processing technology know-how, and two state-of-the-art facilities in Wixom, MI, and Suwanee, GA. We look forward to Assembly Show South and to new manufacturing challenges!”
Visit RAMPF at Assembly Show South in Nashville, TN, May 1-2, Booth 1456!
Contact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
