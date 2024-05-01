Mietubl Will Launch New Smart Cutting and Pasting Machine
New York, NY, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mietubl, a leader in the cutting machine industry, is set to unveil its latest innovation: the Smart Cutting and Pasting Integrated Machine. This groundbreaking device combines cutting and pasting functions to solve all screen protector application challenges in one go.
Previous models tackled some issues, but still required manual intervention in the application process. However, the new machine boasts built-in data for various phone models, enabling seamless, customized screen protector applications with just a few simple steps.
One of the key achievements is the precise alignment between screen protectors and screens of different phone models, overcoming challenges like varying screen sizes and curvatures. The machine's automation significantly reduces errors, making it a game-changer in the industry.
Recently showcased at the 2024 Spring Mobile Electronics Exhibition in Hong Kong, the Smart Cutting and Pasting Integrated Machine garnered widespread attention and positive feedback.
Pre-orders for this innovative device are now available, promising an exciting leap forward in screen protection technology. Stay tuned for updates on its official release and the industry's reaction to this game-changing solution.
Contact
GUANGDONG MIETUBL HOLDING DEVELOPMENT CO.LTDContact
Peter Lin
+86 15018784319
https://www.mietubl.com
Peter Lin
+86 15018784319
https://www.mietubl.com
