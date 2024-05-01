Esteemed Family Law Attorney Margaret Kerouac Launches Practice
Manchester, NH, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Margaret R. Kerouac brings nearly 25 years of experience as a family law attorney into the private sector establishing Kerouac Law, a firm specializing in high-asset and complex divorce cases.
Kerouac Law works collaboratively with a client’s existing counsel and with a number of boutique, regional, and national law firms to provide exceptional service and guidance to clients on issues outside the family law realm such as trust, business, tax, corporate, real estate, and other matters.
Margaret Kerouac is a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML), a distinction that signifies her reputation as one of the best family law attorneys in the country. She has significant trial experience and holds the designation of NITA Advocate. Considered the definitive guide to legal excellence in the United States, The Best Lawyers in America has recognized Kerouac for her work in the practice areas of Arbitration, Collaborative Law, Family Law, and Family Law Mediation, since 2016. For the past decade Kerouac has also been honored by Super Lawyers and held a Martindale AV rating, which is the highest possible rating in the legal profession.
About Kerouac Law
Kerouac Law specializes in complex divorce resolution. Attorney Margaret Kerouac focuses her practice on the private, creative and client-centered resolution of family matters primarily through mediation, negotiation, collaborative law, and other settlement techniques, but with the recognition that litigation and trial are sometimes necessary to resolve family disputes. Kerouac Law was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Manchester, NH. Visit www.kerouaclaw.com
