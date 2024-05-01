Announcing Speakers and Discussion Topics for the 2024 Digital Engineering for Defense Summit
National Harbor, MD, May 01, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the 2nd Annual Digital Engineering for Defense Summit, taking place at the Sunset Room in National Harbor, MD on June 26-27, 2024. This year’s Summit will explore the integration of digital engineering practices to optimize efficiencies in the design and development of defense systems, speed up the acquisition of advanced capabilities, support better life cycle management and sustainment of complex systems, and champion digital transformation across DoD.
The 2024 Summit will discuss the benefits of integrating digital tools such as modeling and simulation, computer aided design (CAD), 3D printing, AI, big data analytics, and digital twins to reduce costs, risk, and time in the design and development of defense systems.
Summit Speaker and Discussion Topics Include:
Driving Digital Innovation at Air Force Materiel Command: Robert Fookes, SES, Director of Engineering and Technical Management; Chief Engineer, Air Force Materiel Command
Championing Digital Engineering Practices and Driving Digital Transformation Across the Air Force: Lily Arcusa, SES, Director of Engineering and Technical Management/ Chief Engineer Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Integrating Digital Engineering to More Quickly and Efficiently Engineer and Manage Complex MDA Systems: David McNeill, SES, Director, Systems Engineering & Integration (SE), Deputy Director Engineering, Missile Defense Agency
Modernizing Engineering Practices to Develop Defense Systems for the Future Fight: Denise Fitzgerald, Leader of the Digital Engineering Center, MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Driving NAWCAD’s Digital Transformation to Promote Innovation and Readiness: Jason Thomas, Director for Digital Transformation, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://digitalengineering.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
The 2024 Summit will discuss the benefits of integrating digital tools such as modeling and simulation, computer aided design (CAD), 3D printing, AI, big data analytics, and digital twins to reduce costs, risk, and time in the design and development of defense systems.
Summit Speaker and Discussion Topics Include:
Driving Digital Innovation at Air Force Materiel Command: Robert Fookes, SES, Director of Engineering and Technical Management; Chief Engineer, Air Force Materiel Command
Championing Digital Engineering Practices and Driving Digital Transformation Across the Air Force: Lily Arcusa, SES, Director of Engineering and Technical Management/ Chief Engineer Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
Integrating Digital Engineering to More Quickly and Efficiently Engineer and Manage Complex MDA Systems: David McNeill, SES, Director, Systems Engineering & Integration (SE), Deputy Director Engineering, Missile Defense Agency
Modernizing Engineering Practices to Develop Defense Systems for the Future Fight: Denise Fitzgerald, Leader of the Digital Engineering Center, MIT Lincoln Laboratory
Driving NAWCAD’s Digital Transformation to Promote Innovation and Readiness: Jason Thomas, Director for Digital Transformation, Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division
Registration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. Active military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://digitalengineering.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Joe Trupia
201-672-8745
https://digitalengineering.dsigroup.org/
Joe Trupia
201-672-8745
https://digitalengineering.dsigroup.org/
Categories