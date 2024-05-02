QNAP Releases Security Center, Actively Monitoring NAS File Activity and Providing Security Measures to Enhance Data Security
Taipei, Taiwan, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- QNAP® Systems, Inc. (QNAP) today released the upgraded Security Center with the new feature “Unusual File Activity Monitoring”, which has been designed for QNAP NAS as a tool for system risk assessment and protection center. Security Center proactively scans, monitors and analyzes NAS status, file activity, potential security threats while also offering instant protective measures against attacks. Security Center also integrates virus scanning and malware removal software to ensure the complete protection of the NAS to reduce the risk of data loss.
“QNAP have developed active protection measures for robust security checks and data protection of NAS” said Jimmy Tan, product manager of QNAP, adding “Security Center supports the new feature ‘Unusual File Activity Monitoring’ which takes a proactive approach to monitor unusual file activities on NAS and provides instant security measures against potential or confirmed security threats to ensure users precious data. We welcome all QNAP users to join the beta test of Unusual File Activity Monitoring feature and provide feedback to help us continually develop and improve our solutions with better user experiences.”
Key features in Security Center:
- Active file activity monitoring (Beta)
Security Center supports the all-new “Unusual File Activity Monitoring” feature from QTS 5.2 / QuTS hero h5.2. It proactively detects unusual file activities on your NAS. Users can monitor the system status using Security Center to track the average count of unusual file activities, allowing them to be aware of any potential security threats, and take quick response actions.
- Instant security measures
If unusual file activities are detected, Security Center performs three instant security measures (Protection/Backup/Interruption) against threats: enabling read-only mode, creating volume snapshots, or pausing snapshot scheduling. As event alerts are triggered, the system will automatically enable the selected security measure against ransomware threats, malware attacks, or human error to minimize the risk of data loss.
- NAS security status scanning and checkups
Security Center checks for weaknesses, flexibly runs manual/scheduled security scanning and checkups, and detects potential security threats to secure NAS system. Moreover, users can easily check security advisories released by QNAP Product Security Incident Response Team (PSIRT).
- Customized security policies
Users can configure their own security policies (Basic/Intermediate/Advanced) based on the security requirements of network environment, which effectively increase the security checkup accuracy of NAS system.
- Instant alert notification
When risk alerts are triggered, users can receive alerts via email or mobile push notifications for not to miss critical risk assessment information, and take control of the latest NAS system status.
- Anti-virus and malware removal software integration
Security Center integrates virus scanning or malware removal software to completely secure NAS. Users can install Malware Remover, McAfee Antivirus and QuFirewall from QNAP App Center to provide all-round NAS protection.
Learn more about full features of Security Center and join the Unusual File Activity Monitoring beta program at https://www.qnap.com/go/software/security-center/.
