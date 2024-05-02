Yaskawa Motoman Exceeds Expectations for Annual Customer Survey
Yaskawa Motoman is thrilled to report another year of high results for their 2023 Customer Satisfaction survey, receiving an overall corporate rating of 4.7 on a possible scale of 5.0.
Dayton, OH, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A trusted global leader in robotic automation, Yaskawa America, Inc., Motoman Robotics Division (Yaskawa Motoman) is thrilled to report another year of high results for their 2023 Customer Satisfaction survey, receiving an overall corporate rating of 4.7 on a possible scale of 5.0.
Revealing year-over-year improvements in Applications, Customer Satisfaction, Marketing, Sales and Standard Products, respectively, the feedback received is used to drive immediate and future action items aimed at providing the highest level of customer satisfaction in the automation industry. Committed to continuous improvement, exceeding customer expectations is a top priority for the company -with a portion of each employee’s compensation tied to these survey results.
“This level of performance is a direct result of a dedicated, highly experienced team focused on executing sound strategies, producing quality solutions and delivering world-class support,” stated Steve Barhorst, President and COO of Yaskawa Motoman. “This achievement validates that our corporate commitment to customer support, combined with extra efforts by all employees, results in satisfied customers.”
Dedicated to their corporate mission to efficiently deliver high quality, innovative robotic solutions that help customers and partners be more competitive, Yaskawa started their new fiscal year on March 1, 2024, and continues to improve product offerings and support services that foster transformative results for leading companies worldwide.
About Yaskawa Motoman
Founded in 1989, the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. is a leading robotics company in the Americas. With over 600,000 Motoman® robots installed globally, Yaskawa provides automation products and solutions for virtually every industry and robotic application; including arc welding, assembly, coating, dispensing, material handling, material cutting, material removal, packaging, palletizing, spot welding and clinical laboratory specimen processing. For more information, please visit our website at www.motoman.com or call 937.847.6200.
