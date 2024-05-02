Super Lawyers Has Honored Two Simonetti & Associates Attorneys as 2024 New York Metro Super Lawyers and New York Metro Rising Stars
Louis J. Simonetti, Jr. and Megan Long of Simonetti & Associates have been listed as Super Lawyers 2024 New York Metro Super Lawyers and New York Metro Rising Stars.
Westbury, NY, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Simonetti & Associates, a leading firm specializing in divorce and family law, is thrilled to announce that two of its esteemed attorneys have been recognized for their exceptional service and dedication.
Louis F. Simonetti and Megan Long have each earned recognition in two prestigious categories: the Super Lawyers 2024 New York Metro Super Lawyers list and the New York Metro Rising Stars list for their exceptional work in divorce law. Their selection for both distinctions underscores their dedication to excellence, professionalism, and client advocacy, as recognized by the Super Lawyers Program.
Each year, Super Lawyers acknowledges the foremost legal professionals in the New York metro region through a rigorous process involving peer nominations and independent assessment. Those selected have achieved the highest point totals across the nomination, research, and peer review stages.
"This prestigious recognition reaffirms our dedication to providing quality legal services to individuals and families facing divorce," says Louis F. Simonetti Jr., Founding Partner at Simonetti & Associates. "It's an honor to be selected for the New York Metro Super Lawyers List, and our firm remains dedicated to maintaining the utmost standards of professionalism and advocacy in everything that we do."
Simonetti & Associates congratulates Louis and Megan on their recognition and wishes them continued success in representing clients with integrity and dedication.
For more information about Simonetti & Associates and its team of experienced divorce attorneys, please visit https://bestlongislanddivorce.com/.
About Simonetti & Associates
Simonetti & Associates, a renowned divorce and family law firm, is dedicated to providing exceptional legal representation and support to clients facing divorce, custody disputes, property division, and other family law matters. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, compassion, and integrity, Simonetti & Associates strives to achieve the best possible outcomes for its clients throughout Long Island.
Contact
Louis Simonetti
(877) 385-2560
