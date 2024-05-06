Introducing Webswing 24.1: Accelerated Experience

The new Webswing 24.1 was released in April 2024. Focused on Instant idle instances, Advanced settings in Admin console, FileChooser provider interface, Component migration - more components, Undock window to a new tab, Enhanced DTO serialization. Packed with new features while maintaining support for Java 21, Java FX 17, Java FX 21, Java JDK with embedded Java FX.