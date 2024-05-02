Ft: Zenius Corporation Gets Ranked for 2024 as One of Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies - Again
Leesburg, VA, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The FT is pleased to announce its fifth annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in the Americas, covering a period that took in the pandemic and the end of rock-bottom interest rates.
The list offers a snapshot of the relative strength of the companies reviewed in the Americas.
Based on disclosed revenue growth between 2019 and 2022, the median revenue of the ranked companies, at $20.5mn, was slightly lower than it had been last year, but was still well ahead of the $12.2mn median from the previous year’s ranking, which included the pre-pandemic period.
The sector with the most entries in the ranking was IT and software, with 102 companies, or one-fifth of the total. Zenius Corporation enjoyed being listed not only in this IT sector but also in this fifth annual FT Americas ranking, making it the second time to make the list.
“We are very proud of our achievement in the GovCon space in the first five years of business. We are committed to the success of our clients by transforming their operations via innovative digital solutions. We take pride in solving complex and multi-dimensional operational and technical challenges of our clients,” says CEO of Zenius Corporation Prasanna Amitabh.
The list was compiled with Statista, a research company, and ranks businesses across the Americas by their compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in revenue between 2019 and 2022. The ranking is not necessarily a reflection of the size of countries’ economies but, rather, their ability to innovate and the willingness of their high-growth companies to be candid with financial information.
About Zenius Corporation
Zenius represents over 20 years of expertise in delivering IT services to federal agencies. Zenius Corporation is a Virginia-based HUBZone-certified, Minority-Owned, Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) firm whose mission is to discover, develop, demonstrate, and deliver top value to our customers.
Contact
Vaishali Sikotra
(855)-936-4872 Ext.702
https://www.zeniuscorp.com/
