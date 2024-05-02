Postmark Announces 1170 EnveJet Envelope Printer
Wabash, IN, May 02, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Postmark Print, a Martin Yale Industries, LLC. division and a high-speed inkjet packaging and print solutions manufacturer, is pleased to announce their newest product, the 1170 EnveJet Envelope Printer.
Since Postmark’s beginnings in the 1960s, our machines were created to provide the perfect solution for our customers. Greg German, President of Martin Yale Industries, says, “We have listened very closely to our customers and dealers as to what they need to compete in a very aggressive market. We set out to not just sell printers but to sell high-speed print solutions that could be used in various ways to generate revenue for our partners. I am proud to say that our newest addition to the Postmark Print series is here - the EnveJet Envelope Printer.”
The 1170 EnveJet is the perfect addition to any mailroom or corporate office with its user-friendly design. This machine is ideal for high-volume envelope printing on various sizes of enclosed documents. The EnveJet features a repositionable printhead and ultra-fast printing with variable data.
“The Envejet will provide unmatched speed and variability to the mail processing market,” Greg German continues, “with the utilization of the FI1000 HP printer as well as some unique features from our engineering team that will allow for easy use and maintenance of the machine.”
Be the first to experience the 1170 EnveJet Envelope Printer at America’s Print Show in Cleveland, OH, from May 8-9. Register today for free at www.americasprintshow.com.
Martin Yale Industries is a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance equipment specializing in packaging, paper handling & high-speed printing. Martin Yale is home to many brands covering a broad scope of business needs. For more information on the complete range of Martin Yale products, Web: www.martinyale.com; www.postmark-usa.com.
Since Postmark’s beginnings in the 1960s, our machines were created to provide the perfect solution for our customers. Greg German, President of Martin Yale Industries, says, “We have listened very closely to our customers and dealers as to what they need to compete in a very aggressive market. We set out to not just sell printers but to sell high-speed print solutions that could be used in various ways to generate revenue for our partners. I am proud to say that our newest addition to the Postmark Print series is here - the EnveJet Envelope Printer.”
The 1170 EnveJet is the perfect addition to any mailroom or corporate office with its user-friendly design. This machine is ideal for high-volume envelope printing on various sizes of enclosed documents. The EnveJet features a repositionable printhead and ultra-fast printing with variable data.
“The Envejet will provide unmatched speed and variability to the mail processing market,” Greg German continues, “with the utilization of the FI1000 HP printer as well as some unique features from our engineering team that will allow for easy use and maintenance of the machine.”
Be the first to experience the 1170 EnveJet Envelope Printer at America’s Print Show in Cleveland, OH, from May 8-9. Register today for free at www.americasprintshow.com.
Martin Yale Industries is a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-performance equipment specializing in packaging, paper handling & high-speed printing. Martin Yale is home to many brands covering a broad scope of business needs. For more information on the complete range of Martin Yale products, Web: www.martinyale.com; www.postmark-usa.com.
Contact
Martin Yale IndustriesContact
Morgan Beauchamp
800-225-5644
https://martinyale.com
Morgan Beauchamp
800-225-5644
https://martinyale.com
Categories