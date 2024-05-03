Caresmartz Exhibits Innovative Home Care Technology at PHA 2024

Caresmartz, a leading homecare solutions provider, will be exhibiting its CareSmartz360 home care software at the PHA 2024 Annual Conference from May 15-17 at the Kalahari Resorts, the Poconos. Attendees at the conference are invited to visit CareSmartz360 at Booth #60 for live product demonstrations, discussions about their specific needs, and networking opportunities