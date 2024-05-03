Minnesota's New, 20-Year-Old Agency
Exhibit Partners Evolves into Storylink Creative
Maple Grove, MN, May 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- After 20 years in business, Maple Grove, MN-based Exhibit Partners LLC is announcing a significant brand evolution. As of May 1, the company will be doing business as Storylink Creative. That evolution, driven by business growth and expanded offerings, is a milestone in the company’s repositioning as a full-service creative agency with a passion for storytelling and a reputation for success. In addition to exhibits and events, Storylink Creative now boasts services ranging from brand development and competitive analysis to full video and digital asset production services as well as strategic data analysis. The agency’s comprehensive list of capabilities also includes asset management, permanent installations (including the design and fabrication of corporate and retail interiors), website development, the creation of integrated digital sales tools, and much more.
“When I launched Exhibit Partners in 2004, it was an exhibit house with a mission of changing the way business was being done,” explains Matt Williams, founder and CEO. “Our focus on long-term relationships built on trust and core values — as well as our willingness to grow and adapt alongside our clients and the face-to-face marketing industry at large — has led to incredible organic growth. Now, it’s time to tell the world how we’ve evolved into a creative storytelling agency that goes beyond brand narratives.”
“This is our way of drawing a line in the sand and saying, ‘We are no longer just an exhibit house.’ We have invested the resources and energy in acquiring a diverse team with extraordinary expertise in trade shows, of course, but also retail, technology, digital, storytelling, and the list goes on and on,” says Travis Stanton, Director of Strategy. “We are poised to accommodate our clients’ needs no matter what medium their projects take. Our sweet spot is connecting brands with their target audiences, crafting memorable moments that live on, and building trustworthy, transparent, long-term relationships that place principles, our people, and our partners over short-term profits.”
“There is so much alignment between how we have evolved as a company and a brand,” adds Candy Kirchner, President and COO. “The name Storylink highlights this evolution and all of our partnerships. We are extremely proud of this milestone!”
“With an enviable client list of global brands and a trophy case full of honors and awards under our belt, we’ve already been living as Storylink Creative for months,” says Williams. “The only difference is that now we’re official. We are Storylink. And we can’t wait to show the world what’s in store.”
About Storylink Creative
Storylink Creative specializes in forging meaningful connections through brand narratives, whether those tales materialize via custom exhibits, in-person experiences, multivenue events, videos, digital sales tools, or a unique fusion of our extensive services. Clients ranging from aspiring startups to Fortune 500 companies trust Storylink Creative because the agency makes them look great, makes their lives easier, and makes sure to exceed their stakeholders’ expectations. With 20 years of experience producing trade show booths, corporate events, retail interiors, pop-up activations, road shows, and more, the company excels at unearthing your brand’s narrative, unifying it with your core values, harnessing the emotional connection that storytelling generates, and strategically translating corporate objectives into memorable experiences with measurable results.
Contact
Travis Stanton
storylinkcreative.com
