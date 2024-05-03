Homeschooling Hits Record Numbers: Insights and Forecasts from The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine
Gray, TN, May 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, the premier trade publication for homeschool families, has released an exhaustive analysis of the homeschool market's current landscape. This report illuminates the substantial growth, emerging trends, notable challenges, and significant opportunities within the sector, highlighting the key players, industry forecasts, and potential impacts.
According to the study, the number of homeschooled students in the U.S. has surged from 1.5 million in 2007 to 2.5 million in 2019 (NCES, 2019). This growth trajectory was further amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the U.S. Census Bureau documenting a rise in homeschooling rates from 5.4% in spring 2020 to 11.1% in fall 2020. The report also underscores the escalating adoption of technological solutions, online resources, and virtual learning environments in the homeschooling domain alongside a divergent demographic of homeschool families.
Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, remarked, "The homeschool market is witnessing unprecedented expansion, propelled by the pandemic, advancements in digital learning, and a shift towards more personalized educational experiences. While the sector faces challenges, the opportunities for curriculum developers, online educational platforms, and homeschool organizations are vast, as they work to meet the evolving needs of an expanding homeschool population."
Dr. Brian Ray of NHERI.org, the foremost research institute in the homeschool sector, has led the analysis and documentation of trends within the movement for over thirty years. His renowned contributions continue to define the field, underscoring NHERI's pivotal role in homeschool research.
Looking ahead, The Old Schoolhouse® anticipates continued robust growth in the short term, projecting the global homeschool market to reach $4.5 billion by 2027 (Global Market Insights, 2021). This sustained growth is expected to positively influence education policy and broaden societal acceptance of alternative educational models, reinforcing the freedoms associated with home education.
For families new to homeschooling or seeking an integrated approach, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine recommends joining SchoolhouseTeachers.com. This platform offers access to over 400 comprehensive, self-paced, online courses for students from preschool to 12th grade, facilitating a streamlined home education experience in conjunction with local Schoolhouse co-ops (JoinSchoolhouse.com).
Curriculum providers, vendors, public relations firms, and advertising agencies looking to engage with this burgeoning demographic are encouraged to secure advertising space in The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. A year-long advertising commitment grants access to a detailed, 100-page homeschool market report, available upon request.
For further information or to secure a copy of the full report, please contact Gena Suarez, Publisher
Email: publisher@theoldschoolhouse.co
Visit: www.theoldschoolhouse.com
About The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine: For over 20 years, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine has been at the forefront of the homeschooling movement. As the leading trade publication for homeschool families, it offers resources, guidance, and inspiration deeply rooted in faith, family, and the commitment to high-quality education.
