Free Meals for Kids All Summer Long
Impact LA will be servicing the Summer Food Service Program meals to children ages 1-18 for free during the summer.
Los Angeles, CA, May 03, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Impact LA will be serving the Summer Food Service Program meals to children during the summer Monday thru Friday from June 10, 2024 through August 16, 2024 and closed July 4. Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age and younger at the following site(s):
Frontier Park - City of La Mirada
13212 Marquardt Ave.
La Mirada, CA 90638
6/10/2024 - 8/9/2024
Lunch 12:00PM - 1:00PM
Vibrant Minds Charter School
412 W Carl Karcher Way
Anaheim, CA 92801
7/8/2024 - 7/26/2024
Breakfast 8:00AM - 8:30AM
Lunch 12:00PM - 1:00PM
Grant AME Church/Kirkland Academy for Excellence
10435 S Central Ave.
Los Angeles CA 90002
6/17/2024 - 7/19/2024
Breakfast 8:00AM - 8:30AM
Lunch 12:30PM - 01:30PM
City of Lynwood / Avalos Community Center
11832 Birch Street
Lynwood, CA 90262
6/17/2024 - 8/9/2024
Breakfast 9:00AM - 9:45AM
Lunch 12:30PM - 1:15PM
City of Lynwood / Henning Youth Center
11409 Birch Street
Lynwood, CA 90262
6/17/2024 - 8/9/2024
Breakfast 9:00AM - 9:45AM
Lunch 12:30PM - 1:15PM
Crenshaw Family YMCA
3820 Santa Rosalia Dr.
Los Angeles, CA 90008
6/17/2024 - 8/9/2024
Lunch 12PM - 1PM
Collins & Katz Family YMCA
1466 S Westgate Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90025
6/17/2024 - 8/9/2024
Lunch 12PM - 1PM
Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA
2900 Whittier Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90023
6/17/2024 - 8/9/2024
Lunch 12PM - 1PM
Gardena-Carson Family YMCA
1000 Artesia Blvd.
Gardena, CA 90248
6/17/2024 - 8/9/2024
Lunch 12PM - 1PM
Mid Valley Family YMCA
6901 Lennox Ave.
Van Nuys, CA 91405
6/17/2024 - 8/9/2024
Lunch 12PM - 1PM
West Valley Family YMCA
18810 Vanowen St.
Reseda, CA 91335
6/17/2024 - 8/9/2024
Lunch 12PM - 1PM
Southeast Rio Vista
4801 E 58th St.
Maywood, CA 90270
6/17/2024 - 8/9/2024
Lunch 12PM - 1PM
Anderson-Munger Family YMCA
4301 W 3rd St.
Los Angeles, CA 90020
6/17/2024 - 8/9/2024
Lunch 12PM - 1PM
Ketchum Downtown YMCA
401 S Hope St.
Los Angeles, CA 90071
6/12/0024 - 8/9/2024
Lunch 12PM - 1PM
Antelope Valley Family YMCA
43001 10th St. W
Lancaster, CA 93534
6/10/2024 - 8/2/2024
Lunch 12PM - 1PM
Santa Anita Family YMCA
501 Mountain Ave.
Monrovia, CA 91016
6/10/2024 - 8/9/2024
Lunch 12PM - 1PM
Joseph Learning Lab
1316 E 29th St.
Signal Hill, CA
6/24/2024 - 8/2/2024
Breakfast 8:00A - 8:30A
Lunch 12PM - 12:30PM
Los Angeles Adventist Academy
846 E EL Segundo Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90059
6/17/2024 - 7/26/2024
Breakfast 8:30AM-9:30AM
Lunch 12:00PM-1:00PM
Vista Verde Park
11439 Ratliffe Street
Norwalk, CA 90650
6/10/2024 - 8/9/2024
Lunch 12PM - 2PM
Gerdes Park
14700 Gridley Road
Norwalk, CA 90650
6/10/2024 - 8/9/2024
Lunch 12PM - 2PM
Ramona Park
13244 Mapledale Street
Norwalk, CA 90650
6/10/2024 - 8/9/2024
Lunch 12PM - 2PM
Sara Mendez
11660 Dune Street
Norwalk, CA 90650
6/10/2024 - 8/9/2024
Lunch 12PM - 2PM
Norwalk Park
12155 Sproul Street
Norwalk, CA 90650
6/10/2024 - 8/9/2024
Lunch 12PM - 2PM
Los Angeles Urban League
201 North Douglas Ave.
El Segundo, CA 90245
6/10/2024 - 7/25/2024
Breakfast 7:30AM - 8:00AM
Lunch 11:30AM - 12:00PM
Contact
Courtney Lockridge
213-928-1040
www.impactla.org
