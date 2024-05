Free Meals for Kids All Summer Long

Los Angeles, CA, May 03, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Impact LA will be serving the Summer Food Service Program meals to children during the summer Monday thru Friday from June 10, 2024 through August 16, 2024 and closed July 4. Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age and younger at the following site(s):Frontier Park - City of La Mirada13212 Marquardt Ave.La Mirada, CA 906386/10/2024 - 8/9/2024Lunch 12:00PM - 1:00PMVibrant Minds Charter School412 W Carl Karcher WayAnaheim, CA 928017/8/2024 - 7/26/2024Breakfast 8:00AM - 8:30AMLunch 12:00PM - 1:00PMGrant AME Church/Kirkland Academy for Excellence10435 S Central Ave.Los Angeles CA 900026/17/2024 - 7/19/2024Breakfast 8:00AM - 8:30AMLunch 12:30PM - 01:30PMCity of Lynwood / Avalos Community Center11832 Birch StreetLynwood, CA 902626/17/2024 - 8/9/2024Breakfast 9:00AM - 9:45AMLunch 12:30PM - 1:15PMCity of Lynwood / Henning Youth Center11409 Birch StreetLynwood, CA 902626/17/2024 - 8/9/2024Breakfast 9:00AM - 9:45AMLunch 12:30PM - 1:15PMCrenshaw Family YMCA3820 Santa Rosalia Dr.Los Angeles, CA 900086/17/2024 - 8/9/2024Lunch 12PM - 1PMCollins & Katz Family YMCA1466 S Westgate Ave.Los Angeles, CA 900256/17/2024 - 8/9/2024Lunch 12PM - 1PMWeingart East Los Angeles YMCA2900 Whittier Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 900236/17/2024 - 8/9/2024Lunch 12PM - 1PMGardena-Carson Family YMCA1000 Artesia Blvd.Gardena, CA 902486/17/2024 - 8/9/2024Lunch 12PM - 1PMMid Valley Family YMCA6901 Lennox Ave.Van Nuys, CA 914056/17/2024 - 8/9/2024Lunch 12PM - 1PMWest Valley Family YMCA18810 Vanowen St.Reseda, CA 913356/17/2024 - 8/9/2024Lunch 12PM - 1PMSoutheast Rio Vista4801 E 58th St.Maywood, CA 902706/17/2024 - 8/9/2024Lunch 12PM - 1PMAnderson-Munger Family YMCA4301 W 3rd St.Los Angeles, CA 900206/17/2024 - 8/9/2024Lunch 12PM - 1PMKetchum Downtown YMCA401 S Hope St.Los Angeles, CA 900716/12/0024 - 8/9/2024Lunch 12PM - 1PMAntelope Valley Family YMCA43001 10th St. WLancaster, CA 935346/10/2024 - 8/2/2024Lunch 12PM - 1PMSanta Anita Family YMCA501 Mountain Ave.Monrovia, CA 910166/10/2024 - 8/9/2024Lunch 12PM - 1PMJoseph Learning Lab1316 E 29th St.Signal Hill, CA6/24/2024 - 8/2/2024Breakfast 8:00A - 8:30ALunch 12PM - 12:30PMLos Angeles Adventist Academy846 E EL Segundo Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 900596/17/2024 - 7/26/2024Breakfast 8:30AM-9:30AMLunch 12:00PM-1:00PMVista Verde Park11439 Ratliffe StreetNorwalk, CA 906506/10/2024 - 8/9/2024Lunch 12PM - 2PMGerdes Park14700 Gridley RoadNorwalk, CA 906506/10/2024 - 8/9/2024Lunch 12PM - 2PMRamona Park13244 Mapledale StreetNorwalk, CA 906506/10/2024 - 8/9/2024Lunch 12PM - 2PMSara Mendez11660 Dune StreetNorwalk, CA 906506/10/2024 - 8/9/2024Lunch 12PM - 2PMNorwalk Park12155 Sproul StreetNorwalk, CA 906506/10/2024 - 8/9/2024Lunch 12PM - 2PMLos Angeles Urban League201 North Douglas Ave.El Segundo, CA 902456/10/2024 - 7/25/2024Breakfast 7:30AM - 8:00AMLunch 11:30AM - 12:00PM