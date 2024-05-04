Optimizing Warfighter Performance for Improved Mission Effectiveness
Human performance and biosystems community to convene on June 12-13 in National Harbor, MD.
National Harbor, MD, May 04, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DSI’S 6th iteration of the Human Performance & Biosystems Summit will address how the Military Services are effectively maximizing Warfighter potential and maintaining their peak physical and mental performance by prioritizing the significance of the physical, mental, spiritual, nutritional, and sleep fitness. Attendees at the 6th Human Performance & Biosystems Summit will have the unique opportunity to examine the strategies, programs, products, and technologies necessary to maximize Warfighter potential and maintain peak physical and mental fitness.
The Summit will convene senior leaders from DoD, Military Research Labs, Industry, and Academia to in a town hall style forum to collaborate across the community to discuss departmental efforts toward developing programs and delivering innovative technologies to enhance and quantify human performance to ensure mission readiness and effectiveness.
2024 Confirmed Speakers:
· - SEAC Troy E. Black, USMC, Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
· - FLTCM David Isom, USN, Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command
· - Maj Gen Clark Quinn, USAF, Commander, 19th Air Force
· - SGM Gregory Keller, USA, POTFF Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. Special Operations Command
· - Dr. Terry M. Rauch, Director, Medical Research & Development, Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense (Health Affairs)
· - CDR Wilfred Wells, PhD, MSC, USN, Director, Human Systems, OUSD Research & Engineering
· - Laura Mitvalsky, Director, Total Force Fitness, Defense Health Agency Public Health
· - Gloria Park, PhD, MAPP, CMPC, Director of Performance Psychology, Consortium for Health & Military Performance (CHAMP), Uniform Services University
· - Dr. Seth Faith, ST, Senior Scientist, Biotechnology & Biomedical Sciences, 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Laboratory
· - Michelle Frieling, Director, Human Health & Performance Directorate, NASA
· - Mark Derriso, S&T Chief Engineer & Supervisor, 711th Human Performance Wing, Air Force Research Lab
· - James Smuda, Human Performance Optimization Manager, 48th RQS HPO, U.S. Air Force
· - Bryan Rivers, JPEO CBRND Wearables Multifunctional Team Integration Lead, DEVCOM CBC
Moderator Day 2
SMA (Ret.) Michael Grinston, Former Sergeant Major of the Army
Topics to be Covered at the Summit:
- Building & sustaining the next generation of warfighters
- Accelerating change to win in future conflict
- Enhancing SOCOM mission readiness & human performance
- Employing a holistic, whole warrior approach to improve airmen & guardian performance
- Advancing total force fitness to improve health & build readiness
- Leveraging advanced products, capabilities, & technologies to enhance warfighter performance
-Promoting the optimization of guardian performance to enable sustained mission success
-Optimizing warfighter mission performance & family readiness
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Dudley Duverne at dduverne@dsigroup.org or (201) 987-1803.
Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Human Performance & Biosystems Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://humanperformance.dsigroup.org/ . Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions please contact Jessica Joaquim at jjoaquim@dsigroup.org or (201) 824-0077.
