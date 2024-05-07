Paperwork Consulting Launches One-of-a-Kind Virtual Labor Law Training to All U.S. States and Territories
Richmond, TX, May 07, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Paperwork Consulting is one of the few firms in the U.S. to offer confidential, virtual labor law training on federally funded construction projects as a Section 3 certified company specializing in Housing and Urban Development (HUD), city, and state paperwork compliance. These one-of-a-kind, two-hour training courses are led by one of Paperwork Consulting's labor compliance experts across topics such as:
• Apprenticeship Program Requirements
• Audits including AIA Pay Applications
• Bona Fide Fringe Benefits
• Certified Payroll including WH347
• Davis-Bacon Act Prevailing Wage
• Davis-Bacon and Related Acts (DBRA) Compliance Requirements and Related Forms
• Elation
• General Wage Decision Proper Classifications and Rates
• HUD Section 3 (outreach, tracking, compliance packets, training)
• LCPtracker
• MWSBE Goals & Paperwork (outreach, tracking, certifications, compliance packets)
• Reporting and Calculating Overtime Properly
• Site Visits
• Underpayment Restitution
Paperwork Consulting offers this one-on-one support to provide tailored solutions to municipalities, developers, contractors, and subcontractors and also offers any other labor law training needs an organization may have. Understanding all of the compliance requirements that must be followed can be burdensome and challenging. Failure to adhere to regulations can result in severe fines, back wages, liquidated damages, and debarment from federal projects. Paperwork Consulting's training services will help mitigate these outcomes and provide optimal navigation through the complex process of being compliant with a project's local agency requirements, as well as city, state, and federal regulations.
Paperwork Consulting has directly served nearly a dozen U.S. states and territories with Housing and Urban Development (HUD), city, and state compliance paperwork. With the addition of the company's virtual labor law training, plus our new Construction AIA Pay Applications support and Aerial Drone Photography and Videography services, Paperwork Consulting has expanded its offerings to best serve organizations across all U.S. states and territories.
If an organization is interested in scheduling a training, visit paperworkconsulting.com/labor-law-training. Paperwork Consulting strongly recommends reviewing its Privacy Policy, Terms of Use, and Terms of Use for E-Course prior to scheduling a training. Please contact Chief Operating Officer Kastan Martin to answer any questions at 903-262-9781 or kmartin@paperworkconsulting.com.
Contact
Kastan Martin
903-262-9781
https://paperworkconsulting.com
