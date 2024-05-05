DRC Mining Week Focuses on Sustainability Win-Win for Mining Houses and Local Communities
Lubumbashi, Congo (Kinshasa), May 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- DRC Mining Week returns to Lubumbashi in the heart of the Copperbelt in June with a bold, comprehensive and dedicated programme focusing on “Prioritising sustainable mining operations and local transformation in the DRC.” The event has already confirmed the presence and support of an impressive line-up of returning sponsors and mining houses.
For close to two decades, DRC Mining Week has served as the pivotal gathering for fostering the growth and development of the mining industry in the DRC.
“We have another thought-provoking and valuable programme planned from 12–14 June and the DRC Mining Week team is ready and raring to go!” says Samukelo Madlabane, Event Director – Mining at the Vuka Group, organisers of this long-running flagship conference and expo.
“Our focus of prioritising sustainable mining operations and local transformation in the DRC is line with the current global movement to meet the UN’s sustainability goals by 2030, and the mining community knows that it has an important part to play and contribution to make in this regard.”
Madlabane continues: “Our world is undergoing a transformative shift, and the mining sector is at the forefront of this evolution. With sustainability and local development as our guiding principles, the 2024 DRC Mining Week serves as a platform for industry leaders, experts and stakeholders to come together, share insights and forge innovative solutions.”
The event provides a broad spectrum of thought-provoking content and opportunities to meet existing and prospective partners and clients:
- Energy Investment Forum;
- Countless meeting and networking occasions for 1300+ elite decision-makers, including mining executives and government officials;
- An expansive expo with 275+ companies showcasing the latest and trusted technologies and services for the industry, including 8 country pavilions;
- A glittering awards evening celebrating mining pioneers;
- The invitation-only CEO Roundtable;
- Exclusive site visit to Kamoa mine;
- The innovative Think It Business Roundtable; and
- The annual Women In Mining high tea, which is always a hot ticket and an event highlight.
In total, more than 8,000 local and international mining professionals are expected at the event, promising valuable exposure and potential contacts for participating partners.
Discussions, debates and deals
The conference features sessions focusing on sustainable and responsible mining, energy infrastructure, value chain investments, strategic development planning, experts sharing case studies and best practices, regulations and tax management, improving regional trade, financial risks and opportunities as well as diversification in the sector.
Already the event has an impressive line-up of confirmed sponsors and partners, well-known as well as up-and-coming names in the sector, many of whom have been longstanding supporters of the event, returning year after year with senior delegations prepared to discuss, debate and do deals.
To name a few, Standard Bank are returning as the lead sponsors, while Ecobank, EquityBCDC, Glencore, Kamoto Copper Company S.A., Mumi and USAid are diamond plus sponsors. More mining houses that also confirmed their presence include Barrick, CMOC, ERG, Gecamines, Kibali Gold Mine, MMG and Tantalex Lithium Resources.
Compliments from high-level partners and guests about the 2023 event:
- "I would like to congratulate the whole team for a very successful edition of the DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi. We are very grateful for being invited to attend this important event. We look forward continuing our fruitful collaboration with you." - Mr. Huang Xia, United Nations Special Envoy, Great Lakes Region
- "DRC Mining Week was really great with an amazing variety of participants. I participated in several editions but this one was really special, we felt the desire of the delegates to get involved differently in the mining sector of the DRC and for Glencore, it is a must to take part in this event." - Marie-Chantal Kaninda, President, Glencore, DRC
- "Standard Bank is convinced that the Congolese economy will show a positive growth rate and the bank is willing to support this growth." - Marie-Gabrielle Opese, Chief Executive and Head of Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB), Standard Bank, DRC
The brand new and packed brochure for the 2024 edition of DRC Mining Week is available now on the event website.
About DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week is organised by The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
About DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week is organised by The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The Vuka Group include DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, Nigeria Mining Week, Enlit Africa, Africa’s Green Economy Summit, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
