Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated The Transaction Between VO Brothers Mechanical, LLC And An Undisclosed Acquirer
Ogden, UT, May 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between VO Brothers Mechanical and a significant player in the mechanical engineering industry.
VO Brothers provides comprehensive plumbing, mechanical, and process installation services throughout Utah, focusing on construction, manufacturing, laboratory, and healthcare projects. With specialized expertise in these sectors, the company is renowned for its precision, reliability, and commitment to excellence in service delivery.
“VO Brothers has been a well-respected presence in the Utah market for 30 years. Their quality of work and network building have created a strong reputation in their industry. They have found an exceptional partner that will continue to grow the legacy that has been created through the years.” -Transaction Director Kevin Barrett, Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $11 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the Global M&A Network as well as the #1 Sell-side Exclusive M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
