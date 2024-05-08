Thomas Yen, Esq. Promoted to Partner
Irvine, CA, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kahana Feld is pleased to announce that Thomas Yen, Esq., has been promoted to Partner. Mr. Yen is a civil litigator in their Oakland office and handles matters throughout the State of California. Mr. Yen began his legal career as a Deputy District Attorney in San Bernardino County, California. He transitioned to the civil defense side and has been a seasoned litigator for over 30 years including spending several years as Staff Legal Counsel for several prominent insurance companies. Mr. Yen has been at Kahana Feld since May 2023 represents individual and commercial clients in complex disputes arising from construction contracts, construction defect allegations, premises liability matters, general liability matters, construction accidents, and trucking & transportation claims. Mr. Yen has extensive experience in all phases of litigation, inclusive extensive trial, and arbitration experience.
Mr. Yen received his Juris Doctor from Santa Clara University and his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California at Davis. He is admitted to practice in all California state and federal courts.
Co-founding partner, Jason Feld stated, “We are excited for Tom’s promotion to Partner. Tom is an outstanding attorney, a dedicated team player, and a skilled mentor. Tom provides additional leadership to our Oakland team and his promotion is well-deserved.”
“I am honored and humbled to be promoted to Partner at Kahana Feld. I look forward to continuing to provide stellar representation to our clients in this new role. I am grateful to Alex Moore (Oakland Office Managing Partner), Amir, Jason, and the rest of the partnership for this amazing opportunity to continue to be a leader in this Upstanding, Outstanding, and Understanding firm,” stated Mr. Yen.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
